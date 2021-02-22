Plain Talk: Vos shows true colors with request to lower flags for Limbaugh

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, showed his true colors last week asking Gov. Tony Evers to lower the American and Wisconsin flags to half-staff to honor an out-and-out racist and proud misogynist.
Vos, who delights in preening around the state Capitol, confident that the gerrymandered district boundaries he and his like-minded bullies engineered will keep him in power for years to come, requested that the flags be lowered for Rush Limbaugh.
That would be like paying homage to Louisiana's David Duke, the KKK's former grand wizard.
No one did more to poison the American political discourse than Limbaugh. His main "contribution" to the country was his ability to promote racism and sexism, replacing the proverbial dog whistles used by so many of our politicians with a bullhorn. It started back in the Bill Clinton administration when he began making sexist comments about Hillary Clinton, able to spew falsehoods and insults without having to be held accountable because of the repeal of the historic Fairness Doctrine.
He was perhaps the first to contend that Barack Obama was an illegal president, claiming he was born in Kenya — an idea that Donald Trump championed and used to propel his own political career.
The Huffington Post pointed out that Limbaugh was associated with the far-right fringes of the Republican Party for decades: "In 1995, only days after Timothy McVeigh bombed a federal building in Oklahoma City, President Bill Clinton issued a blistering attack at a speech in Minneapolis in which he said the 'nation’s airwaves ... spread hate, they leave the impression that, by their very words, that violence is acceptable. … It is time we all stood up and spoke against that kind of reckless speech and behavior.'"
With Limbaugh, it didn't change a thing.
He was forced to resign from ESPN in 2003 after claiming on air that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb only received praise because the media was “very desirous that a Black quarterback do well.”
In 2004, Limbaugh said the NBA should be renamed the TBA —“the Thug Basketball Association” and added, “Stop calling them teams. Call ’em gangs.”
Once, after arguing with a Black man who called into his show, he told the caller to “take that bone out of your nose and call me back." Another time, Limbaugh asked, “Have you ever noticed how all composite pictures of wanted criminals resemble Jesse Jackson?”
Limbaugh once contended that “if any race of people should not have guilt about slavery, it’s Caucasians.” He invited a guest on air to sing “Barack, the Magic Negro” to the tune of “Puff, the Magic Dragon.” In 2016, he read an essay on air that had been penned by a well-known white supremacist.
In her The Nation column, Joan Walsh recalled how Limbaugh’s sexism, and sexual creepiness, came out most clearly in his 2012 attacks on then–Georgetown University law student Sandra Fluke, after she testified in Congress about why oral contraceptives should be covered without a co-pay under the Affordable Care Act.
"Rush was hugely triggered," she wrote.
"Fluke 'essentially says that she must be paid to have sex,' he wailed. 'It makes her a slut, right? It makes her a prostitute. She wants to be paid to have sex. She’s having so much sex she can’t afford the contraception. She wants you and me and the taxpayers to pay her to have sex.'"
And he went on to throw insults at the student for the next several days.
RightWisconsin's James Wigderson suggested that Vos' request to lower the flags for Limbaugh was a "sophomoric prank," aimed at pleasing Donald Trump's base in Wisconsin and perhaps hoping to set himself up for his political future.
Whatever — it showed just where Vos positions himself and helps explain the dysfunction he and so many of his colleagues have brought to Wisconsin government.
Rush Limbaugh created Donald Trump and helped spread the conspiracy theories and lies that eventually resulted in the insurrection we saw at the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6.
Trump returned Limbaugh's fealty by awarding him the presidential medal of freedom during last year's State of the Union address — a ludicrous honor for a man who did everything to poison our democracy.
My mother always instructed, don't say ill of the dead. OK, but never lower the flags.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
