Plain Talk: Vos shows true colors with request to lower flags for Limbaugh

Limbaugh once contended that “if any race of people should not have guilt about slavery, it’s Caucasians.” He invited a guest on air to sing “Barack, the Magic Negro” to the tune of “Puff, the Magic Dragon.” In 2016, he read an essay on air that had been penned by a well-known white supremacist.

In her The Nation column, Joan Walsh recalled how Limbaugh’s sexism, and sexual creepiness, came out most clearly in his 2012 attacks on then–Georgetown University law student Sandra Fluke, after she testified in Congress about why oral contraceptives should be covered without a co-pay under the Affordable Care Act.

"Rush was hugely triggered," she wrote.

"Fluke 'essentially says that she must be paid to have sex,' he wailed. 'It makes her a slut, right? It makes her a prostitute. She wants to be paid to have sex. She’s having so much sex she can’t afford the contraception. She wants you and me and the taxpayers to pay her to have sex.'"

And he went on to throw insults at the student for the next several days.