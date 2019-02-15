I guess I'm not the only one puzzling over the state's two Republican honchos' never-ending crusade to get rid of the Affordable Care Act come hell or high water.
Urban Milwaukee's "data wonk," Bruce Thompson, who bases his take on the issues by studying graphs, charts, polls and other data, said the same thing the other day about Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and state Sen. Scott Fitzgerald.
For starters, it appears that Vos' and Fitzgerald's buddy, Scott Walker, wasn't helped at all by his unyielding anti-Obamacare stance and his refusal to accept federal help to expand Medicaid. Plus, Walker was all-in with former Attorney General Brad Schimel joining with the right-wing Texas AG to get the courts to declare Obamacare unconstitutional, ending it once and for all.
(Conservative U.S. District Court Judge Reed O'Connor of Texas did indeed declare the health care program unconstitutional, but the reasoning behind the decision was so convoluted that it's been held in abeyance until the appeals can take place.)
But why, when the metrics clearly show that the people now strongly support Obamacare, would Vos and Fitzgerald continue their nearly decadelong crusade to destroy it? asks the data wonk.
Thompson also wonders why Brad Schimel, who like Walker lost his re-election bid, would be eager to associate with Texas in an anti-health care court suit. Of all the 50 states, he notes, Texas has the highest percentage of people without health insurance.
A recent column complete with charts and graphs show how the popularity of the Affordable Care Act went from deeply negative when Congress first passed it to relatively popular today, despite being regularly being vilified during the past eight years by the governor and the majority of GOP legislators.
In fact, the Marquette University Law School poll taken after November's elections show that Evers' stands on health care were favored by likely Wisconsin voters by relatively strong numbers.
Perhaps the state's Republican leadership believes that people are wrong and don't know what's best for the state. Either that or they're supremely confident that their gerrymandered districts will protect them from the wrath of voters.
The fallout of all this will be mighty interesting to watch.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
