As a newspaperman, I got to know Virginia Henderson and her doctor husband, Perry, years ago — two true pillars of the Madison community.
But, I got to know Virginia much better during the several years she served on our Evjue Foundation board, helping make the decisions on what organizations could best use grants aimed at making Madison a kinder place to work, live and raise a family.
Her interest was always the kids, and she spent countless hours volunteering and devising ways to give them a leg up on the long struggle to adulthood. She was soft-spoken with a contagious personality, but firm when she had to be.
Virginia was first and foremost an educator, and she dedicated her life to provide educational opportunities to young people, particularly African-Americans who didn't always have the support they needed.
Her day job was serving as the Madison Metropolitan School District's psychologist and, in later years, its diversity consultant, but during her off hours she co-founded the Mann scholarships aimed at preparing middle and high schoolers for college.
She helped establish the African-American Ethnic Academy that on Saturday mornings taught kids of color about their proud heritage. She was involved from the beginning with the organization Women in Focus that helps financially strapped black children stay in college.
She was always a firm believer that extra education would build success. Virginia and her husband Perry not only helped these causes get started, but were generous contributors to them as well, including contributing to and helping establish the Foundation for Madison Public Schools that funds a myriad of extra school programs to this very day.
Virginia's big heart gave way at the age of 87 last weekend, and the Madison community, black, brown and white, is mourning its loss.
The many clips in our files are testament to the incredible work that both she and her husband did for so many Madison causes through the years. It's no wonder that she and Dr. Henderson received honors ranging from the Martin Luther King Jr. recognition award to the Whitney Young award named in honor of one of the earliest National Urban League's executive directors.
She and her husband were among those who built the Urban League of Greater Madison into what it has become today.
Funeral services for Virginia Henderson are scheduled for 3 p.m., Saturday, May 18, with visitation an hour before the services, and on Friday, May 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. Both the visitations and the services will be held at High Point Church, 7702 Old Sauk Road in Madison.
Our sincere condolences to Perry Henderson and the rest of the Henderson family. They can rest assured that Virginia's enormous contributions to Madison, its African-American community, and her visions of a better future for us all, will never be forgotten.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
