Plain Talk: Violence has always brought more violence

I couldn't say it any better than Progressive editor Bill Lueders did in the current issue of the magazine.
"Yes, it is appropriate to be angry in this terrible time, with a pandemic raging, with an unstable idiot of a president nudging the nation toward civil war, with police emboldened into believing that they can literally get away with murder. But it is precisely when rage is the right response that violence should be the last resort. The problem with using violence to oppose injustice is that violence creates injustices of its own. Always has, always will."
He wrote that before the latest incident involving a Kenosha police shooting erupted in yet more violence not only in Kenosha but around the country and painfully, once again, in Madison.
Just as violence by police must stop, so must the destruction of innocent small businesses, many of them longtime supporters of causes championed by the Black Lives Matter movement. No matter how some try to spin it, it makes absolutely no sense.
As an employee of one Madison business asked when he watched a supposed protester smash the store's window, "What are you trying to do? Re-elect Donald Trump?"
That's an excellent question. While the massive protests after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis finally awakened white Americans to the violence and inequities Black people face every day, the wanton and indiscriminate violence has created a backlash that Trump's followers will milk to the last drop.
I can see the racist ads now. "They'll" be coming for you in the suburbs and Joe Biden will turn your very lives over to "them." It was a constant theme of this week's GOP convention. How incensed some politicians can get over protesters, but violence against Black and brown people doesn't bother them.
About 98% of the protesters have been peaceful, exercising their constitutional right to petition their governments to make the changes that are so urgently needed. But violence and looting by a select few won't bring change. It will only be met with more violence, hurting yet more people as we witnessed in Kenosha this week.
Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, the man shot in the back seven times by a white Kenosha policeman, spoke wisely and eloquently while her son was fighting for his life in the hospital.
“Let’s begin to pray for healing for our nation. We are the United States. Have we been united? Do you understand what’s gonna happen when we fall? Because a house that is against each other cannot stand.
“To all of the police officers, I’m praying for you and your families. To all of the citizens, my Black and brown sisters and brothers, I’m praying for you. I believe that you are an intelligent being just like the rest of us. Everybody. Let’s use our hearts, our love and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other.”
Certainly it's important to relentlessly hold our leaders' feet to the fire to make crucially needed changes, and soon. The Milwaukee Bucks did just that this week, putting a spotlight on the Legislature to get off its behind and enact sensible reforms.
We won't get anywhere, though, if we continue to destroy each other.
