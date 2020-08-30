Plain Talk: Violence has always brought more violence

I can see the racist ads now. "They'll" be coming for you in the suburbs and Joe Biden will turn your very lives over to "them." It was a constant theme of this week's GOP convention. How incensed some politicians can get over protesters, but violence against Black and brown people doesn't bother them.

About 98% of the protesters have been peaceful, exercising their constitutional right to petition their governments to make the changes that are so urgently needed. But violence and looting by a select few won't bring change. It will only be met with more violence, hurting yet more people as we witnessed in Kenosha this week.

Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, the man shot in the back seven times by a white Kenosha policeman, spoke wisely and eloquently while her son was fighting for his life in the hospital.

“Let’s begin to pray for healing for our nation. We are the United States. Have we been united? Do you understand what’s gonna happen when we fall? Because a house that is against each other cannot stand.