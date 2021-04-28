Plain Talk: Victims of Trump's cons let themselves get fooled again (and again)

Here's how it worked.

Trump loyalists were sent solicitations starting last September when the campaign was facing a cash crunch and getting badly outspent by the Democrats. Many members of his die-hard base responded quickly by sending checks or using their credit cards to assist its hero in a time of need.

What they didn't know is that their contributions were to be recurring unless they perused the fine print to discover they needed to uncheck a box to make their money was a one-time donation.

The Times told the story of Stacy Blatt, a Kansas City man who was in hospice with cancer. After listening to Rush Limbaugh tell about how badly the Trump campaign needed money, he went online and sent the campaign $500, which was everything he could afford since he was living on less than $1,000 a month. But that single contribution quickly multiplied. Another $500 was withdrawn the next day, then $500 the next week and every week through mid-October, without his knowledge, the paper reported.

When Blatt’s bank account was frozen and his utility and rent payments bounced, he called his brother for help. What they discovered was $3,000 in withdrawals by the Trump campaign in less than 30 days. They called their bank and said they thought they were victims of fraud.