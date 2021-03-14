Plain Talk: Vel Phillips statue is long overdue

It is hoped that the state Department of Administration will okay the statue and its location sometime this month while the the task force searches for an artist to recommend a design.

The news of the Phillips statue got me thinking again about Isabel Wilkerson's acclaimed book, "Caste, the Origins of Our Discontents."

Wilkerson insists that America's racial problem is deeper than race alone. What justifies white supremacy is really a caste system — yes, similar to India's historic social rankings and even Germany's under Hitler. We're often not aware of it, she writes, but Americans rank people's value by their differences — the color of one's skin among them. She outlines the problems and injustices that this produces.

But, in one chapter of the bestseller, she talks about monuments and statues. She had done a lot of research for the book in Germany, and noted that there are no monuments or tributes to the Nazis who plunged the Germans into a disastrous war. Not even anything memorializing one of its most revered generals, Field Marshall Erwin Rommel. Instead, there are memorials throughout the country for the millions of Jews who suffered.

There are no remembrances in America, though, for all the Blacks who suffered and were put to death under slavery and Jim Crow.