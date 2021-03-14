Plain Talk: Vel Phillips statue is long overdue

It still has a way to go before it becomes reality, but it was good news last month when it was announced that $125,000 has already been raised to erect a statue of the late Vel Phillips on the Capitol Square, including $100,000 in grants from the Rennebohm and Madison Community Foundations.
The statue to honor the legacy of a Wisconsin Black woman who was the first in so many endeavors — the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, the first woman and first Black member of Milwaukee’s City Council, the first woman and first Black judge in Milwaukee County and the first woman and Black person to hold a statewide office when she was elected secretary of state — would be yet another first.
“If this is approved, this will likely be the first African American woman to have a statue at any Capitol in the United States outside of the U.S. Capitol that has a statue of Rosa Parks,” said Michael Johnson, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, who came up with the idea in the midst of the George Floyd protests in Madison last summer.
Johnson explained that many protesters wondered why only white people are honored with statues and that set him to thinking that should change. A task force formed to start a fundraiser to get it done hopes to raise the $250,000 for the statue's cost, plus another $750,000 to establish an endowment fund for college scholarships for students of color.
It is hoped that the state Department of Administration will okay the statue and its location sometime this month while the the task force searches for an artist to recommend a design.
The news of the Phillips statue got me thinking again about Isabel Wilkerson's acclaimed book, "Caste, the Origins of Our Discontents."
Wilkerson insists that America's racial problem is deeper than race alone. What justifies white supremacy is really a caste system — yes, similar to India's historic social rankings and even Germany's under Hitler. We're often not aware of it, she writes, but Americans rank people's value by their differences — the color of one's skin among them. She outlines the problems and injustices that this produces.
But, in one chapter of the bestseller, she talks about monuments and statues. She had done a lot of research for the book in Germany, and noted that there are no monuments or tributes to the Nazis who plunged the Germans into a disastrous war. Not even anything memorializing one of its most revered generals, Field Marshall Erwin Rommel. Instead, there are memorials throughout the country for the millions of Jews who suffered.
There are no remembrances in America, though, for all the Blacks who suffered and were put to death under slavery and Jim Crow.
Instead we've erected statues for those who mounted a bloody war against the U.S. to keep the right to enslave humans, and named streets and universities for them, essentially glorifying their overt white supremacy. In Germany, displaying the swastika is a crime punishable by up to three years in prison. In America, the Confederate flag is still displayed. I still see the scene of the moron carrying that symbol of an insurrection through the U.S. Capitol's rotunda on Jan. 6.
Yes, it's long past time to erect a Vel Phillips statue on the Square. She should be but the first.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
