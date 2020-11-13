Plain Talk: UW student vets step up to salute the Guard on Veterans Day

Traditional Veterans Day observances had to be canceled this week because of the raging outbreak of coronavirus infections, but a nontraditional and decidedly uplifting event did take place — and it was all thanks to a group of University of Wisconsin students.
UW-Madison junior Abby Schumacher came up with the idea, and the Student Veterans Association on the Madison campus joined in to say thanks to the Wisconsin National Guard troops and the public health workers who have, for months now, been administering tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests at the Alliant Energy Center.
For three days this week, the students have delivered coffee and doughnuts, free meals from the new Liberty Station restaurant on Rimrock Road, and pizza from Ian's. Each day, roughly 100 meals were delivered to show appreciation for the mostly unheralded, but crucial work that's key to getting the pandemic under control.
Schumacher isn't a veteran herself, but she's the daughter of one, Master Sgt. Rick Schumacher of the Minnesota Air National Guard, whose unit was called up for several days during the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis this summer.
"My dad told me how the Minnesota Guard members appreciated how great they were treated by the people," she told me. "So when this fall I had to get a COVID test at the Alliant Center, I was struck by how all the workers, many of them members of the Wisconsin Guard, were trying their best to make this as pleasant as possible."
She thought to herself that there must be some way to honor these people and do it during the week of Veterans Day. Abby works part-time at the UW's Veterans Services office, and her boss, Joe Rasmussen, put her in touch with the Student Veterans Association, an organization that represents the interests of hundreds of UW students who have or are serving in the military.
Along with the SVA's president, another UW junior and Madison Memorial High School grad Lorence Ayag, they set to work raising money and organizing the tribute. Avag is a Marine Corps veteran, who served on active duty for four years after high school and did a tour in Iraq.
He estimates there are up to 2,000 Madison campus students like him, either vets who have completed active duty or are still in Reserve or Guard units, many of them studying under the GI bill. He says they have common connections and interests that the student association aims to promote. Some day he's hoping that the UW will open a center for student vets as several other Big Ten universities have already done.
Helping with the Alliant Center tribute is one of several activities the student vets sponsor each year, including the planting of American flags on Bascom Hill to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Major Joe Trovato, spokesman for the Wisconsin National Guard, says there currently are about 35 Guard members at the COVID-19 testing site here. The number ebbs and flows, and at times there have been as many as 100 on duty.
They serve in a support role to the local health departments, and as the number of infections and the need for more and more testing increase, Guard troops have been deployed to almost every Wisconsin county. The citizen soldiers don't come from any specific Guard unit, he added, but come from a variety of different military jobs and units in both the Army and Air Guard, and are then trained to administer the endless tests.
Abby Schumacher added that between her contacts and Ayag's, the students were able to quickly raise enough money to deliver their big thank you. Any money left over will be donated to worthy veterans causes, she added.
They just wanted to make sure that the Guard vets and the public health workers know they are appreciated.
And the students ought to know that their tribute is appreciated, too.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
