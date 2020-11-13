Plain Talk: UW student vets step up to salute the Guard on Veterans Day

She thought to herself that there must be some way to honor these people and do it during the week of Veterans Day. Abby works part-time at the UW's Veterans Services office, and her boss, Joe Rasmussen, put her in touch with the Student Veterans Association, an organization that represents the interests of hundreds of UW students who have or are serving in the military.

Along with the SVA's president, another UW junior and Madison Memorial High School grad Lorence Ayag, they set to work raising money and organizing the tribute. Avag is a Marine Corps veteran, who served on active duty for four years after high school and did a tour in Iraq.

He estimates there are up to 2,000 Madison campus students like him, either vets who have completed active duty or are still in Reserve or Guard units, many of them studying under the GI bill. He says they have common connections and interests that the student association aims to promote. Some day he's hoping that the UW will open a center for student vets as several other Big Ten universities have already done.

Helping with the Alliant Center tribute is one of several activities the student vets sponsor each year, including the planting of American flags on Bascom Hill to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.