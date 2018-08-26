Supply-side or tickle-down advocates — take your pick — have trouble explaining why their theories on how giving breaks to the rich will miraculously aid the not-so-rich never seem to work.
We're seeing it again with last year's massive tax cuts that nearly halved the tax burden on U.S. corporations but just don't seem to be doing much for the middle class. In fact, the rate of pay hikes for the typical American worker is barely exceeding the inflation rate, meaning that despite a $1.5 trillion tax cut, once again the rich are getting richer and the poor poorer.
There's a simple reason for that, of course. Corporate profits nearly always come first and workers are typically last on today's economic totem poll. Stock dividends for stockholders and executives get first dibs.
But there's more at play in the unrelenting growth of income inequality that has resulted in the top 10 percent enjoying big gains while the rest of working America treads water.
Contributing to the disparity is the growing trend among many companies to replace salaried workers with so-called "independent contractors." The practice has allowed many employers not only to escape overtime pay, but also the historic practice of providing benefits like health insurance and pensions.
It's particularly pervasive in what we today call the "sharing" economy, an outgrowth of the march of technology. Those tech advances help fuel the nation's progress, but they also can be terribly disruptive. And it's also become a major contributor to the yawning income gap.
The prime example of that is Uber, the ride-sharing phenomenon that has made a handful of tech-savvy young people instant billionaires. But that success isn't shared by the thousands who work for the corporation, picking up and dropping off passengers in not only most American cities, but now in many other parts of the world.
New York City alone has been inundated with Uber drivers, estimated to now number 70,000, most of whom do the job part time. The number of drivers on the streets is said to be contributing to traffic gridlock, when the whole idea was for Uber to allow people to stop driving their own cars. But instead of also using public transportation, many are now opting for an Uber car.
What's become as much of a problem is how little the Uber driver earns. The company has continued to add more drivers and the income for existing ones keeps falling as a result. That has prompted the city to put a one-year moratorium on licensing new drivers.
In Chicago, the situation is the same. A report earlier this month revealed that the typical driver, after shelling out for insurance and gas, nets a bit more than $10 an hour, below Chicago's minimum wage of $12 an hour.
Worse is that the Ubers have put thousands of full-time taxi drivers out of work. In an industry where once it was possible to earn family-supporting wages along with health and retirement benefits, part-timers are scraping for a few extra dollars. Meanwhile, today's equivalent of the 19th century oil and financial barons have become enormously wealthy.
The consequences of progress? Perhaps. But if that's the case, it's terribly unequal.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
