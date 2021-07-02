Plain Talk: Two Brewers team up to tackle climate change and racial injustice

"We come to this from different backgrounds," the two pitchers write. "One of us is a white, veteran pitcher who grew up playing in the woods near his grandfather’s lake in Kentucky, and became an environmental advocate after seeing 'An Inconvenient Truth' in 2006. The other is a second-year Black pitcher from north St. Louis County, home to a radioactive landfill who suffered from sports-related asthma as a kid, and recently became active on the environment."

"The way we see it, the environment and racial justice are interconnected," they continue. "Black, Latino and Native American neighborhoods disproportionately suffer from poor air quality because of impacts from landfills, factories and mines."

And they add the hope that the federal government will make progress to rectify that this year.

"For example, President Biden has established a White House Environmental Justice Interagency Council and set a goal of having 40% of the overall sustainability benefits targeted to disadvantaged communities," they note in their column. "This will hopefully lead to a better quality of life for everyone, people of color included. We all breathe the same air and drink the same water — at least we should be doing that."