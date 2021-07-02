Plain Talk: Two Brewers team up to tackle climate change and racial injustice

I have to thank former ambassador to Norway Tom Loftus for alerting me to a column written by two of the Milwaukee Brewers' top relievers — Devin Williams and Brent Suter — for the Outrider Post, the digital magazine of the Madison-based Outrider Foundation.
If you think that baseball pitchers are only concerned about balls and strikes, this will make you think again.
Suter has long been an advocate in the fight against climate change and serves as Outrider's sports ambassador for the environment. He was the Brewers' 2020 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, Major League Baseball's most prestigious individual honor for community involvement. He raised a few eyebrows early in his career by encouraging teammates to take shorter showers to conserve water or, at least, to turn off the water while shaving.
Teammate Williams was both the National League’s Rookie of the Year and Reliever of the Year in 2020 and had become involved in racial justice issues.
Their piece in the magazine connects their two concerns.
"We come to this from different backgrounds," the two pitchers write. "One of us is a white, veteran pitcher who grew up playing in the woods near his grandfather’s lake in Kentucky, and became an environmental advocate after seeing 'An Inconvenient Truth' in 2006. The other is a second-year Black pitcher from north St. Louis County, home to a radioactive landfill who suffered from sports-related asthma as a kid, and recently became active on the environment."
"The way we see it, the environment and racial justice are interconnected," they continue. "Black, Latino and Native American neighborhoods disproportionately suffer from poor air quality because of impacts from landfills, factories and mines."
And they add the hope that the federal government will make progress to rectify that this year.
"For example, President Biden has established a White House Environmental Justice Interagency Council and set a goal of having 40% of the overall sustainability benefits targeted to disadvantaged communities," they note in their column. "This will hopefully lead to a better quality of life for everyone, people of color included. We all breathe the same air and drink the same water — at least we should be doing that."
"Siting hazardous sites in minority communities is just one form of environmental racism," the two Major Leaguers add. "Looking back through our history, we can see ugly, earlier versions, such as white settlers hunting buffalo to near extinction."
The Outrider Foundation has been around for 20 years, the brainchild of longtime Madison investor Frank Burgess. It promotes environmental progress and fights nuclear weapons, advocating for their eventual abandonment.
Tara Drozdenko, who worked in the State Department on nonproliferation and arms control issues, serves as the executive director. Among its staffers is Tia Nelson, the daughter of Earth Day's founder, the late Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson.
Its aim is to build "deep understanding" of major issues and to inspire action.
Getting two baseball players to speak out as Suter and Williams have is an example of that.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.