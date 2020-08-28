Plain Talk: Trump's swamp is full of criminal creatures

There's a joke going around that if Donald Trump really wanted to have Hillary Clinton locked up, he should have named her to his administration.
Yes, despite all the bloviating at this week's Republican National Convention claiming that Trump had drained the Washington, D.C., swamp, it's hard to keep up with all the crooks who have been caught working for this president. We haven't seen this many indicted and jailed political appointees since the Warren Harding Teapot Dome scandal nearly 100 years ago.
When perennially disheveled Steve Bannon was indicted by federal prosecutors last week, he became the seventh of close Trump associates to run afoul of the law. His indictment was especially delicious since he is accused of bilking fellow Trump backers who reached into their savings accounts in hopes of helping build that foolish wall along the Mexican border. Who can be a bigger swamp creature than that?
True, Bannon must be considered innocent until proven guilty, but the evidence is pretty damning that he and three other key figures in the supposedly nonprofit "We Build the Wall" used a good chunk of the money they raised for on themselves.
Then, again, this whole wall thing has been a fraud since Trump glommed onto it four years ago, claiming that Mexico would pay for it. Instead, it appears that some of his MAGA baseball-capped friends have done so, that is, after Bannon and his buddies took their cut.
Bannon joins Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Rick Gates and Michael Cohen in the proverbial swamp. All but Bannon have been convicted on charges ranging from bank fraud to witness tampering, from lying to Congress and the FBI to illegal lobbying.
Thanks to Trump and his ally in nurturing the swamp, Attorney General William Barr, they have been treated pretty kindly, getting sentences reduced and Stone getting his commuted by Trump just days before he was to report to prison.
All of these men — and, notice, they're all men — were picked by Trump. Either he's a bad judge of character or they turn bad after they go to work for him. Hard to say.
And, let's not forget about another of Trump's close buddies, Rev. Jerry Falwell, Jr. He's not charged with any crime, but the ardent evangelical Christian backer of Trump was involved with such a scandal at Liberty University, the school his father founded, that he was asked to step down.
Who knows how many more of these swamp creatures are swimming around the White House still?
Had he named Clinton to his administration, she'd have been the only honest one there.
Lock her up, indeed.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
