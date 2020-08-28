 Skip to main content
Plain Talk: Trump's swamp is full of criminal creatures
Plain Talk: Trump's swamp is full of criminal creatures

President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall Thursday in New York.

 EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS

There's a joke going around that if Donald Trump really wanted to have Hillary Clinton locked up, he should have named her to his administration.

Yes, despite all the bloviating at this week's Republican National Convention claiming that Trump had drained the Washington, D.C., swamp, it's hard to keep up with all the crooks who have been caught working for this president. We haven't seen this many indicted and jailed political appointees since the Warren Harding Teapot Dome scandal nearly 100 years ago.

When perennially disheveled Steve Bannon was indicted by federal prosecutors last week, he became the seventh of close Trump associates to run afoul of the law. His indictment was especially delicious since he is accused of bilking fellow Trump backers who reached into their savings accounts in hopes of helping build that foolish wall along the Mexican border. Who can be a bigger swamp creature than that?

True, Bannon must be considered innocent until proven guilty, but the evidence is pretty damning that he and three other key figures in the supposedly nonprofit "We Build the Wall" used a good chunk of the money they raised for on themselves.

Then, again, this whole wall thing has been a fraud since Trump glommed onto it four years ago, claiming that Mexico would pay for it. Instead, it appears that some of his MAGA baseball-capped friends have done so, that is, after Bannon and his buddies took their cut.

Bannon joins Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Rick Gates and Michael Cohen in the proverbial swamp. All but Bannon have been convicted on charges ranging from bank fraud to witness tampering, from lying to Congress and the FBI to illegal lobbying.

Thanks to Trump and his ally in nurturing the swamp, Attorney General William Barr, they have been treated pretty kindly, getting sentences reduced and Stone getting his commuted by Trump just days before he was to report to prison.

All of these men — and, notice, they're all men — were picked by Trump. Either he's a bad judge of character or they turn bad after they go to work for him. Hard to say.

And, let's not forget about another of Trump's close buddies, Rev. Jerry Falwell, Jr. He's not charged with any crime, but the ardent evangelical Christian backer of Trump was involved with such a scandal at Liberty University, the school his father founded, that he was asked to step down.

Who knows how many more of these swamp creatures are swimming around the White House still?

Had he named Clinton to his administration, she'd have been the only honest one there.

Lock her up, indeed.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

