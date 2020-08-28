Plain Talk: Trump's swamp is full of criminal creatures

Bannon joins Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Rick Gates and Michael Cohen in the proverbial swamp. All but Bannon have been convicted on charges ranging from bank fraud to witness tampering, from lying to Congress and the FBI to illegal lobbying.

Thanks to Trump and his ally in nurturing the swamp, Attorney General William Barr, they have been treated pretty kindly, getting sentences reduced and Stone getting his commuted by Trump just days before he was to report to prison.

All of these men — and, notice, they're all men — were picked by Trump. Either he's a bad judge of character or they turn bad after they go to work for him. Hard to say.

And, let's not forget about another of Trump's close buddies, Rev. Jerry Falwell, Jr. He's not charged with any crime, but the ardent evangelical Christian backer of Trump was involved with such a scandal at Liberty University, the school his father founded, that he was asked to step down.

Who knows how many more of these swamp creatures are swimming around the White House still?

Had he named Clinton to his administration, she'd have been the only honest one there.

Lock her up, indeed.

