Plain Talk: Trump's Space Force boondoggle is just another example of wasteful defense spending

The latest edition of the "Hightower Lowdown," the semi-monthly newsletter produced by my favorite progressive gadfly, Texan Jim Hightower, makes light of President Donald Trump's decision a couple of years ago to establish a sixth branch of America's armed forces — the "Space Force."

"When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space," Trump said in a March 2018 talk to a couple hundred Marines.

As Hightower notes, the audience laughed, figuring it was just whimsy coming from the president, but it wasn't. Trump went on to direct the Department of Defense and the Pentagon to immediately prepare to launch the new service branch, but so far it basically consists of about 200 officers who are really a part of the Air Force and really has no mission other than, Hightower notes, adding another layer of bureaucracy to existing programs.

It does have a spanking new logo, though, which appears to be a knock-off of the fictional Starfleet Command badge in the old "Star Trek" shows and uniforms that resemble the old Army camouflage pattern of splattered brown and green that troops wore in Vietnam to blend in with the jungle.

