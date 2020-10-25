Plain Talk: Trump's inflammatory rhetoric is more than just words

Donald Trump has not only failed to bring people together, he openly and irresponsibly encourages Americans to hate each other for their beliefs and, all too often, act on that hatred. We are witnessing the dangers in that kind of behavior by a man entrusted with the presidency.

Many Americans were startled to learn that a group of men, including at least one from Wisconsin, planned to kidnap the governor of Michigan, "try" her and execute her because she had enacted strict rules to fight the coronavirus. It seems they felt emboldened by Trump's tweet to "liberate Michigan" from the shutdown enacted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In other times, presidents would be outraged. Regardless of which party they belonged to, they'd speak out in no uncertain terms. Not this president.

From the neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia when Trump insisted that there were "good" people on both sides to the killing of two protesters by a 17-year-old vigilante in Kenosha (he said the teen was probably just acting in self defense), Trump has thrown gas on the fire of hatred. He emboldens extremists and conspiracy theorists to take matters into their own hands.