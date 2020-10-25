Plain Talk: Trump's inflammatory rhetoric is more than just words

It was way back in 1952 when my childhood pal Johnny Grossenbacher and I would argue during recess who would make the better president — Republican Dwight Eisenhower or Democrat Adlai Stevenson.
As 12-year-olds we didn't know know a whole lot about the issues, but for both of us it was our introduction to what it means to be fortunate enough to live in a democracy and, even before we could vote, help pick the country's leader.
Ike and Adlai were both smart and honorable people. One was a war hero, the other a professorial deep thinker. And while they had different ideas about governing, there was never a doubt that either of them would have the best interests of the country at heart.
During many presidential elections since, I can't remember worrying that the candidate from either party presented a threat to America and the democratic ideals that have always worked to bring us together. Certainly there has been incredible divisiveness — Vietnam, civil rights, abortion — and politicians who took advantage of it to achieve their ambitions.
In the end, we knew which ever man became president, he would work to bring people together. These men recognized the power in a president's words, words that can soothe anxieties or rally a nation during times of grief and disaster.
That is, until now.
Donald Trump has not only failed to bring people together, he openly and irresponsibly encourages Americans to hate each other for their beliefs and, all too often, act on that hatred. We are witnessing the dangers in that kind of behavior by a man entrusted with the presidency.
Many Americans were startled to learn that a group of men, including at least one from Wisconsin, planned to kidnap the governor of Michigan, "try" her and execute her because she had enacted strict rules to fight the coronavirus. It seems they felt emboldened by Trump's tweet to "liberate Michigan" from the shutdown enacted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
In other times, presidents would be outraged. Regardless of which party they belonged to, they'd speak out in no uncertain terms. Not this president.
From the neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia when Trump insisted that there were "good" people on both sides to the killing of two protesters by a 17-year-old vigilante in Kenosha (he said the teen was probably just acting in self defense), Trump has thrown gas on the fire of hatred. He emboldens extremists and conspiracy theorists to take matters into their own hands.
Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading physician in the coronavirus battle whom Trump has called an "idiot," has been receiving daily death threats and has had to resort to employing bodyguards. So have governors of other states. So has the mayor of Wichita, Kansas, and countless others.
Trump has evolved since the 2016 campaign, when he mocked a reporter with a disability and called Mexican immigrants rapists and drug dealers. Now he openly advocates for people to take the law into their own hands, exemplified by his admonition in the first debate that the vigilante group, the Proud Boys, should "stand back and stand by."
Some dismiss Trump's rhetoric as empty words. They are much more. They have the United States on the brink of anarchy, an end to the bold democratic idea that birthed this nation.
It's why the Trump presidency must be brought to an end.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
