Plain Talk: Trump's EPA continues to put profits over people

"The timing of this is unbelievable," said Harvard professor of environmental law Richard Lazarus.

He was referring to yet another outrage from Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency, this one not only just before the nation was to observe Earth Day, but smack in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

But, then again, outrageous decisions made by the industry lackeys with whom Trump has populated the EPA hardly qualify as news anymore. What's a pity is that all too many Americans dismiss them with a ho-hum.

Trump EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler, the former coal company lobbyist and counsel to notorious climate change denier, Oklahoma Sen. James Inhofe, has decided that his agency will not impose stricter controls on the tiny-damaging industrial particles called PM 25. An action to impose those controls has been in the works for months.

In making the announcement, the EPA head who has already presided over the repeal of dozens of environmental rules, said he places "little weight on quantitative estimates" of the mortality risk from what is actually fine soot pollution. In other words, the current, looser standards are just fine.