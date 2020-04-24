You are the owner of this article.
Plain Talk: Trump's EPA continues to put profits over people
Plain Talk: Trump's EPA continues to put profits over people

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, a coal-fired plant in Winfield, W.Va, is seen from an apartment complex in the town of Poca across the Kanawha River. The Trump administration is gutting an Obama-era rule that compelled coal plants to cut back emissions of mercury and other human health hazards, limiting future regulation of air pollutants by petroleum and coal plants. (AP Photo/John Raby, File)

 John Raby

"The timing of this is unbelievable," said Harvard professor of environmental law Richard Lazarus.

He was referring to yet another outrage from Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency, this one not only just before the nation was to observe Earth Day, but smack in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

But, then again, outrageous decisions made by the industry lackeys with whom Trump has populated the EPA hardly qualify as news anymore. What's a pity is that all too many Americans dismiss them with a ho-hum.

Trump EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler, the former coal company lobbyist and counsel to notorious climate change denier, Oklahoma Sen. James Inhofe, has decided that his agency will not impose stricter controls on the tiny-damaging industrial particles called PM 25. An action to impose those controls has been in the works for months.

In making the announcement, the EPA head who has already presided over the repeal of dozens of environmental rules, said he places "little weight on quantitative estimates" of the mortality risk from what is actually fine soot pollution. In other words, the current, looser standards are just fine.

Trump and several GOP congressional colleagues were pleased, of course. Oil producers and several manufacturers had insisted tougher controls would harm their bottom lines.

Health experts are dumbfounded, pointing out that scientific research has shown that PM 2.5 pollution contributes to tens of thousands of premature deaths every year.

"This pollution already kills tens of thousands of Americans every year," echoed Paul Billings, a senior vice president of the American Lung Association in an interview with the New York Times. "This is an affirmation of a standard that already does not provide adequate safeguards to public health."

Lazarus pointed out that a big study just linked the soot to COVID-19.

"This seems like a colossal mistake on the administration's part," he said, adding that Wheeler didn't even consider the study's conclusion.

But, this is just another in a long line of the Trump administration's cavalier approach to air and water pollution, turning the clock back on years of progress made during the past decade. At peril is the health of Americans, not to mention the impact weakened rules will have in the battle against climate change.

Wheeler was named EPA administrator to replace the equally anti-environment Rick Perry, the former Texas governor, who succeeded in gutting the Obama administration's clean power act.

It's been the administration's salute to putting profits over people.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

Dave Zweifel

