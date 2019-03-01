I'm stealing today's column from The Progressive magazine, which continues doing a fantastic job keeping tabs on Donald Trump.
The national magazine of progressive thought took the time to compile Trump's statements on climate change, adding that he has excelled at the "dumbness competition that is mainstream Republican reaction to climate change."
Here are examples that actually date back to before he became president:
"It snowed over 4 inches this past weekend in New York City. It is still October. So much for Global Warming." — A tweet on Nov. 1, 2011
"In the 1920's people were worried about global cooling — it never happened. Now it's global warming. Give me a break! — A tweet on May 4, 2012
"The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive." — A tweet on Nov. 6, 2012
"Any and all weather events are used by GLOBAL WARMING HOAXSTERS to justify higher taxes to save our planet! They don't believe it $$$$!" — A tweet on Jan. 26, 2014
"The only global warming that people should be concerned with is the global warming caused by nuclear weapons because of our weak U.S. leader." — A tweet on July 14, 2014
"In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year's Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!" — A tweet on Jan. 28, 2017
(The Progressive notes that tweet came just days after Trump obtained approval to build two sea barriers to protect his golf resort in County Clare, Ireland, from rising sea water.)
And then there's these:
"I consider climate change to be not one of our big problems. I consider it to be not a big problem at all. I think it's weather. I think it's weather changes. It could be some man-made something, but you know, if you look at China, they're doing nothing about it. Other countries, they're doing nothing about it. It's a big planet." — MSNBC interview on Sept. 17, 2015
"I think our biggest form of climate change we should worry about is nuclear weapons." —Washington Post interview on March 21, 2016
"I think something's happening. Something's changing and it'll change back again. I don't think it's a hoax. I think there's probably a difference. But I don't know that it's manmade. I will say this: I don't want to give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don't want to lose millions and millions of jobs." —Interview with "60 Minutes," aired on Oct. 14, 2018
"My uncle was a great professor at MIT for many years. Dr. John Trump. And I didn't talk to him about this particular subject, but I have a natural instinct for science, and I will say that you have scientists on both sides of this picture." — Interview with the Associated Press, Nov. 16, 2018
'Nuff said.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
