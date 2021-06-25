Plain Talk: Trump tool Tiffany displays his idiocy with Juneteenth vote

I highly doubt that freshman Wisconsin congressman Tom Tiffany has a clue about Black Americans and their history with American independence.
If he did, he wouldn't make ignorant statements like he did last week in explaining why he was the only Wisconsin member of Congress to vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
"Once again, House Democrats have used their majority to balkanize our country and fuel separatism by creating a race-based 'Independence Day,'" Tiffany, of Minocqua, proclaimed. "There is only one Independence Day in America, just as there is only one National Anthem, one American flag and one America — under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
That led columnist Reggie Jackson of the Milwaukee Independent to suggest that perhaps Tiffany could spend some time reading American history.
For instance, in a special New York Times package on the Juneteenth holiday last Sunday, author Kaitlyn Greenidge pointed out how African Americans were actually prevented from taking part in American Independence Day celebrations for decades following their emancipation. To avoid the white mobs that often attacked Black people they saw daring to celebrate the Fourth of July, many in the Black community celebrated on July 5 instead.
In some states, July 5 became a day to celebrate the end of slavery, which today has morphed into June 19, the date that the last slaves were freed in Texas, some two years after Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.
Indeed, she noted, in 1876, the year of the country’s centennial, many white newspapers ran articles deploring free Black people celebrating the country’s 100th anniversary of freedom — they dressed too finely and partied too elegantly, the newspapers said. It was above their station to do so.
Tiffany is yet another of the politicians to emerge from the Republican Party — once Lincoln's party — that holds sway in the state Legislature today, exemplified by the know-nothingism promoted by their once "great" leader and accomplished divider, Scott Walker.
Since he was elected to Congress in a special election to fill out the term of another Walker sycophant, Sean Duffy, in May of last year and then elected to a full two-year term last November, Tiffany has flown the colors of Donald Trump more than even some of his GOP colleagues have been able to stomach.
He's on board with the "stolen" election. He and another Wisconsin freshman Republican congressman, Scott Fitzgerald, advocated to have Vice President Mike Pence refuse to certify the election results. Tiffany's been against pandemic relief that has helped his own constituents, and he's a naysayer on the COVID-19 vaccines. Quite a resume for a former Wisconsin legislator who spent most of his time dismantling environmental regulations that have served to protect northwest Wisconsin's rivers, lakes and scenic beauty.
But he gets elected, usually fairly easily. Before the GOP-controlled Legislature figured out how to gerrymander the state's political boundaries, Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District was represented by the likes of Republican Mel Laird and then Democrat Dave Obey. Both Laird and Obey became accomplished and revered lawmakers, mightily contributing to the nation's progress.
Now an ill-informed charlatan like Tiffany carries the banner for a part of the state that deserves so much better.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times.
