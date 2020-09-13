Plain Talk: Trump threatens our planet's future

Let's set aside for a moment many of the misdeeds and malfeasances that have occurred under this administration that have done nothing to make America great again.

Instead, let's focus on the one that probably matters more than any — the incredible refusal to not only recognize the existence of climate change, but to overtly enact policies to make the danger to the future of our planet even worse.

Donald Trump had the audacity earlier this week to declare at a gathering in Florida that he is "a great environmentalist." This in a state where the oceans are flooding its coastlines because the ice caps are melting and hurricanes are battering communities with increasing power and frequency.

Yes, the great environmentalist who withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement on climate change, loosened regulations on toxic air pollution, removed climate change from the list of national security threats and, according to those who keep track, has taken an astounding 74 actions to weaken environmental protections.