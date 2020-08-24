Plain Talk: Trump thinks Wisconsin's farmers are doing just fine

Last I looked, Wisconsin still has the dubious honor of having the most farm bankruptcies of any state in the nation.

In 2019 alone, some 818 family farms threw in the towel because they could no longer make ends meet, 100 more than the year before. And we're still in the lead heading toward the end of 2020.

Yet, here was Donald Trump on a visit to Oshkosh last week. I'm not kidding.

"Any farmers here, did I do a good job for you please?" he said to the small crowd gathered in an airplane hangar at Oshkosh's Wittman Regional Airport."

When there was little reaction, he continued, "I don't hear any farmers complaining. We did a good job. We gave $28 billion to the farmers and the farmers are doing well."

Yes, Trump's administration pumped several billion dollars to farmers around the country — a piece of it in Wisconsin — after an outcry that his tariffs had upended farmers foreign markets. Here in Wisconsin, because of a sudden over-supply, milk prices plunged and Canadian processors stopped buying, many farmers were forced to dump tens of thousands of gallons in their fields.