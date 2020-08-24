 Skip to main content
Plain Talk: Trump thinks Wisconsin's farmers are doing just fine
President Donald Trump speaks at the American Farm Bureau Federation's convention in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

Last I looked, Wisconsin still has the dubious honor of having the most farm bankruptcies of any state in the nation.

In 2019 alone, some 818 family farms threw in the towel because they could no longer make ends meet, 100 more than the year before. And we're still in the lead heading toward the end of 2020.

Yet, here was Donald Trump on a visit to Oshkosh last week. I'm not kidding.

"Any farmers here, did I do a good job for you please?" he said to the small crowd gathered in an airplane hangar at Oshkosh's Wittman Regional Airport."

When there was little reaction, he continued, "I don't hear any farmers complaining. We did a good job. We gave $28 billion to the farmers and the farmers are doing well."

Yes, Trump's administration pumped several billion dollars to farmers around the country — a piece of it in Wisconsin — after an outcry that his tariffs had upended farmers foreign markets. Here in Wisconsin, because of a sudden over-supply, milk prices plunged and Canadian processors stopped buying, many farmers were forced to dump tens of thousands of gallons in their fields.

The extent to which dairy farmers, especially, are suffering financially was detailed in a major piece in last week's New Yorker magazine, which was published at about the same time Trump was claiming all is peaches and cream here in the dairy state.

Among the many farmers interviewed by author Dan Kaufman was Jerry Volenec, whose family has run the southwest Wisconsin dairy farm near Viroqua since 1897 and was one of many who voted for Trump in 2016.

"If I had known the things I know about him now," he told Kaufman, "I wouldn't have voted for him."

Kaufman observed that the farm economy that was upended by Trump's tariffs and the sudden impact of the coronavirus pandemic has caused many family farmers to join local Democratic parties in an effort to turn things around.

And if Trump thinks he's doing well with Wisconsin farmers, his secretary of agriculture, Sonny Perdue, didn't do him any favors when he came to the World Dairy Expo in Madison last fall and bluntly stated that he's not sure family farms can survive as the industry moves toward a factory farm model.

"In America, the big get bigger and the small go out," Perdue told reporters. "I don't think in America we, for any small business, we have a guaranteed income or guaranteed profitability."

Thanks, Sonny, for that vote of confidence for the backbone of Wisconsin's celebrated dairy industry.

Darin Von Ruden, longtime president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, has echoed how Trump's tariffs and his handling of the pandemic have hurt Wisconsin farms.

"Yes, trade deals need to be renegotiated," said Von Ruden, who has a 50-cow farm near Westby. "But you don't start wars over negotiations. You work through the process and work with your counterparts in other countries to make sure that consumers and the farmers and the manufacturers and the line workers are all treated fairly in the whole process."

If Donald Trump doesn't think Wisconsin farmers are complaining, he better take another look around.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

Dave Zweifel

