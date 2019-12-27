You are the owner of this article.
Plain Talk: Trump's 'moral character' is severely lacking
Plain Talk: Trump's 'moral character' is severely lacking

Trump lashes out as impeachment trial stuck in limbo

President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

 Andrew Harnik

Just when you think Donald Trump couldn't do anything more despicable, he succeeds in proving you wrong.

I can see the boys after a few beers down at the corner tavern coming up with outlandish and insulting remarks — but come on, the president of the United States?

Trump's broadside against the late congressman from Michigan, John Dingell, was disgusting and deplorable.

At another of his trademark ranting rallies, this one in Michigan at the very same time the U.S. House was impeaching him, he suggested that Dingell, a World War II vet and the nation's longest serving congressman, may be looking up from hell instead of down from heaven.

He said that because Dingell's widow, Debbie, who replaced him in Congress, had voted with other Democrats for impeachment. She is an ingrate, he implied, because he had done her a favor when her husband died and he ordered the flags flown at half-staff.

He also lied that he had offered to allow Dingell's body to lie in state in the Capitol rotunda, something that is Congress' call, not the president's. He also lied that Debbie Dingell had called to thank him profusely for the honor. No, it was Trump who called her, but this alleged president lies so much, who even pays attention?

Many political leaders from both parties condemned Trump for the remarks, which, of course, were cheered by the crowd in Battle Creek. And also, of course, Fox News pundits and White House staff including Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, came up with excuses for such behavior.

Dingell, said Short, was no wallflower in Congress, and once called Trump an "imbecile." Pardon me, but I don't think he'd go to hell for doing that. I'd suggest that's a sure pass to heaven.

Others claimed that the president was under intense pressure because Congress was impeaching him. Makes you wonder when else pressure gets to be too much for this guy.

This all happened at about the same time the editor of the magazine Christianity Today, founded by the late evangelist Billy Graham, called on the Senate to remove Trump from office and asked other evangelicals to examine their tolerance of Trump's "moral character."

Obviously, morals don't matter to conservative evangelical ministers these days. Nearly 200 of them fired off a letter claiming editor Mark Galli had fallen in with liberals and considered himself an "elite" evangelical. In other words, whatever Trump says and does — whether it's lying, partying with prostitutes, demeaning anyone who doesn't agree with him or threatening retribution to those who speak out — is just fine for these supposed religious leaders.

Unless my own religious upbringing was so convoluted, I can't grasp how — especially during the week the world is celebrating the birthday of Jesus Christ — supposedly born-again Christians can pay homage to a man who represents the antithesis of what we're told Christ was trying to teach us.

But there are a lot of things I don't understand these days, including where we're headed as a country.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

