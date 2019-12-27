Plain Talk: Trump's 'moral character' is severely lacking

Just when you think Donald Trump couldn't do anything more despicable, he succeeds in proving you wrong.

I can see the boys after a few beers down at the corner tavern coming up with outlandish and insulting remarks — but come on, the president of the United States?

Trump's broadside against the late congressman from Michigan, John Dingell, was disgusting and deplorable.

At another of his trademark ranting rallies, this one in Michigan at the very same time the U.S. House was impeaching him, he suggested that Dingell, a World War II vet and the nation's longest serving congressman, may be looking up from hell instead of down from heaven.

He said that because Dingell's widow, Debbie, who replaced him in Congress, had voted with other Democrats for impeachment. She is an ingrate, he implied, because he had done her a favor when her husband died and he ordered the flags flown at half-staff.

He also lied that he had offered to allow Dingell's body to lie in state in the Capitol rotunda, something that is Congress' call, not the president's. He also lied that Debbie Dingell had called to thank him profusely for the honor. No, it was Trump who called her, but this alleged president lies so much, who even pays attention?