When our esteemed attorney general and Donald Trump toady William Barr announced that the U.S. would resume executing federal death row inmates, it occurred to me that it's been a long time since I've felt it necessary to write about the death penalty.
In fact, the last time the topic appeared in a Plain Talk column was on Monday, Oct. 30, in 2006.
The use of legalized government murder has been off the table — with a few exceptions — for more than a decade. The feds stopped using it in 2003 and several states, even those who have the death penalty, have declared moratoriums on its use.
Illinois, for instance, stopped executions when evidence surfaced that several innocent people had been framed by crooked police and prosecutors and wound up being put to death. Others were executed, too, simply because juries made a wrong decision.
It began occurring to even proponents of capital punishment that you can't bring back an innocent dead person. Many also agree that life in prison without parole is perhaps more punishment than death. It's one reason why Wisconsin hasn't had capital punishment in 177 years.
And let's not forget that there would have been five more innocents put to death if Donald Trump had had his way back in 1989. Trump took out full-page advertisements in New York newspapers that screamed in huge letters to "bring back the death penalty." Five black teens had been arrested for the brutal rape of a Central Park jogger that incensed the city.
After they were convicted, it turned out that the rape was actually committed by another man who finally came forward to confess after the five teens had served more than 10 years in state prison. The city wound up agreeing to pay the five a total of $41 million for their false charges and imprisonment.
Trump, now the president, has refused to express any sorrow for his actions then and continues to push capital punishment, even suggesting that the U.S. might be better off if it adopted the practice of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who orders police to kill drug suspects.
So now we have William Barr announcing that the government will resume killing people starting in December.
Perhaps a Christmas present for Donald Trump's base just before the 2020 election year?
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
