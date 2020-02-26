Plain Talk: Trump's budget plan is full of atrocities

Take a look at Donald Trump's budget plan for the country's next fiscal year and you'll know how lucky we are that Americans elected a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives in 2018.

Thanks to that fact, Trump's budget proposal for the 2020-21 fiscal year shouldn't stand a chance of becoming law. And that's a good thing, because it would spell disaster for millions of Americans.

The bottom line is that Trump's proposal protects his rich man's tax cuts, spends yet more money on the military and, to help pay for it, cuts the safety net that has helped people avoid utter despair.

Some of the details include doing way with student loan help. As Trump proposed last year, it seeks to eliminate subsidized federal student loans and end the public service loan forgiveness program that has served as an incentive for teachers, police officers and government workers to free themselves of student debt after making payments for at least 10 years. The proposal died last year as it should again this year.