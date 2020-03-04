Plain Talk: Trump pollutes the 'swamp' with pardons for his pals

"Stone is one of Trump's closest and shadiest back-channel operatives," the editorial said, adding that Trump sees Stone's conviction and sentencing "as a symbolic indictment of the president himself, who wants the world to believe Congress' entire probe of Russian interference was a 'hoax.'

"But to set Stone free — to commute or pardon his sentence should it come to that — in a manner that does not smack of being entirely self-serving, Trump has to lay the groundwork," it said. "He has to establish a pattern. He has to grant clemency to others — people who have nothing on him — first."

Meanwhile, Chicago radio talk shows were ablaze with outrage, and TV commentators were equally critical of Trump's actions.

Compare all this to the 17 pardons that Wisconsin's governor, Tony Evers, announced last month, at virtually the same time Trump was making his.