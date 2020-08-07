Plain Talk: Trump loves our national parks so much he can't even pronounce them

The bill, of course, wasn't his idea. It was written and introduced by Georgia Democrat John Lewis, the longtime congressman and civil rights icon who died last month and who Trump dissed this week because he declined to attend his inauguration ceremony.

Lewis' bill passed the Democratic-controlled House 310-107 and the GOP-led Senate 73-25 after some Republican senators, worried about the condition of national parks in their western states, rallied several of their colleagues to pass it and send it to Trump.

But, that didn't stop our modest president from taking credit and inviting only Republicans — six senators and three House members — to the bill signing.

"At some point, they'll have to start thinking about the Republican Party and all of the incredible things we've done on conservation and many other fronts," he declared.

Yes, Trump has done such a good job protecting the environment and our national parks that he can't even pronounce the name of the much-visited Yosemite National Park in California, the park that naturalist John Muir convinced Teddy Roosevelt to place under federal protection.