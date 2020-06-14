Plain Talk: Trump invokes Macbeth with Bible march

Watching President Donald Trump march from the White House across the street to the steps of St. John's Episcopal Church took me back to my high school English class when we were made to read William Shakespeare.
His "Macbeth" was one of my favorites, a tragedy that dramatizes the damaging effects of political ambition and the lust for power for its own sake.
A passage near the end of the 17th century play, one we were instructed to memorize, signified Macbeth's downfall.
"Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player,
That struts and frets his hour upon the stage,
And then is heard no more."
Indeed, there was Trump after ordering a full assault on a peaceful crowd protesting the killing of another black man by a white police officer, strutting and fretting his way across a "stage" lined by guards standing shoulder to shoulder so he could pose for pictures in front of the church with a Bible in his hand.
It was just another absurdity among the many that Trump commits virtually every day he's in office, all aimed at not doing what's right to help the people of the country he's supposed to be serving, but at serving his political ambitions. He outdid his own absurdity this week with his suggestion that the 75-year-old protester in Buffalo, New York, who was shoved to the ground, was an Antifa provocateur.
But, he believes that pitting Americans against each other is the way he can accomplish his unyielding lust for power.
There's another politician who's had success that way, our former Gov. Scott Walker. And, wouldn't you know it?, there he was after Trump's shameful performance praising the laughable and outrageous Trump on Twitter.
"Hard to imagine any other @POTUS having the guts to walk out of the White House like this," tweeted the former Wisconsin governor who famously went into hiding when demonstrators filled the Capitol Square to protest his evisceration of public employee unions in 2011. He spent the next several years being escorted from the executive mansion where he lived to the governor's office with a cadre of armed guards. Wasn't going to take chances in crazy Madison.
Guts to walk out of the White House? After unleashing law enforcement and National Guard troops to push peaceful protesters blocks away with chemical sprays, flash grenades and even the downdrafts from a hovering helicopter? And cops and Secret Service agents blocking the entire route?
But, Scott Walker knew how to divide and conquer long before Donald Trump came on the scene. He campaigned by insisting that Wisconsin had become a state of haves and have-nots, demonizing teachers and government workers, the clerks and secretaries along with the civil service veterans.
He famously told one of his big money backers of his plan to turn Wisconsin into an anti-union "right-to-work" state by dividing the people.
Now he's heading Trump's campaign in the state he diminished during his eight years in office, like the president he backs, repealing environmental rules and pushing corporate welfare.
If he can't imagine a president with more guts, perhaps he should read a little history. For starters, a great many of them served in the military, not dodged the draft because of non-existent bone spurs.
That "Macbeth" passage ends this way:
"It is a tale told by an idiot,
Full of sound and fury.
Signifying nothing."
Indeed.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!