Plain Talk: Trump invokes Macbeth with Bible march

Watching President Donald Trump march from the White House across the street to the steps of St. John's Episcopal Church took me back to my high school English class when we were made to read William Shakespeare.

His "Macbeth" was one of my favorites, a tragedy that dramatizes the damaging effects of political ambition and the lust for power for its own sake.

A passage near the end of the 17th century play, one we were instructed to memorize, signified Macbeth's downfall.

"Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player,

That struts and frets his hour upon the stage,

And then is heard no more."

Indeed, there was Trump after ordering a full assault on a peaceful crowd protesting the killing of another black man by a white police officer, strutting and fretting his way across a "stage" lined by guards standing shoulder to shoulder so he could pose for pictures in front of the church with a Bible in his hand.

