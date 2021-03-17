Plain Talk: Trump filled the swamp until it overflowed

As the weeks go by since Donald Trump left the White House, it becomes more and more apparent that his promise to drain Washington's swamp was yet another of his spectacular falsehoods.
He didn't drain any so-called swamp; he restocked it.
It's also becoming clear that Trump's four years in office were incredibly corrupt or, like he's always fond of saying, like nothing before in our nation's history.
For instance, Craig Holman, a lobbyist for the government watchdog group Public Citizen, had initially expressed cautious optimism about Trump’s ethics pledge in 2017. He now says the president worsened Washington’s profiteering culture in nearly every way.
Holman says that Trump’s tone — self-dealing, self-enriching, enriching your friends and family — was that was only a smart way to do business.
Rich contributors have long had access to elected officials in Washington, but as president, Trump dropped any pretense that they should not be afforded special treatment. Donors and others seeking audiences with the president would routinely go to his private clubs in Florida and New Jersey, where they could personally pitch their requests.
As The Atlantic's David Frum wrote as Trump was leaving the White House, "(On) his way out the door, Trump canceled a 2017 executive order that imposed a five-year blackout before former administration officials can lobby their former agencies. Trump’s former aides can now do exactly what Trump promised at the start of his administration he would never allow his people to do.
"And of course he did! Obviously he did! Trump’s was a government of the crooks, by the crooks, and for the crooks. How on earth did this brazen and shameless practitioner of sleaze verging upon crime ever sell the idea that he was somehow struggling against sleaze?"
Politifact reported in January that 58 Trump associates had been indicted for various criminal acts during his four years in office. That would fill a lot of county jails throughout the U.S. It also compares to zero indictments during President Barack Obama's full eight years in office, the supposed swamp that Trump was claiming needed to be drained.
What's such a pity is that so many people believed him.
And then, of course, came the 73 pardons and 70 commutations on his last day in office — an exoneration of some of the biggest sleaze bags in American society.
Elie Honig, CNN's legal analyst, commented on the list: "Trump offered up one last burst of cronyism and self-dealing. While Trump issued pardons to several recipients whose cases had been rightly advocated by criminal justice reform groups, he also doled out free passes to an unseemly lineup of criminals who apparently have been granted mercy based largely on their personal connections to Trump, their wealth and access or their status as celebrity objects of fascination."
Just a few days ago, The New York Times reported on yet another instance of Trump greasing the skids for a wealthy mining magnate who had been accused of corruption for years in deals with the Democratic Republic of Congo. In 2017, the Trump administration slapped Don Gertler with stiff sanctions which cut off his access to the international banking system and froze the money he had in U.S. banks.
Gertler, an Israeli billionaire, was unsuccessful in getting the sanctions and frozen bank accounts lifted until just before Trump was to be out the door, when he hired high-powered lobbyists who happened to be closely connected with Trump. One was Alan Dershowitz, the famed Harvard Law professor who represented Trump in his first impeachment trial, the other former FBI Director Louis Freeh.
After Gertler offered to allow monitors to track his future business dealings, suddenly Trump's treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin gave the miscreant what he wanted. According to the Times, American diplomats in Washington and Africa and human rights activists in the Democratic Republic of Congo were stunned.
Gertler had been accused by the UN and other groups of working with the then-ruling family on deals that looted the nation's mineral wealth and propped up a corrupt regime. In its investigation of the affair, the newspaper discovered that no one who had worked on getting Gertler banned from international banking had been consulted. It was all done under wraps by Trump's White House, Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Normally, when the government removes sanctions from someone accused of corrupting international activities, it issues an announcement. But, no one knew of Gertler's case until the Times discovered it.
That's the way Donald Trump's administration worked, while it kept filling the swamp until it overflowed.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
