Plain Talk: Trump filled the swamp until it overflowed

As The Atlantic's David Frum wrote as Trump was leaving the White House, "(On) his way out the door, Trump canceled a 2017 executive order that imposed a five-year blackout before former administration officials can lobby their former agencies. Trump’s former aides can now do exactly what Trump promised at the start of his administration he would never allow his people to do.

"And of course he did! Obviously he did! Trump’s was a government of the crooks, by the crooks, and for the crooks. How on earth did this brazen and shameless practitioner of sleaze verging upon crime ever sell the idea that he was somehow struggling against sleaze?"

Politifact reported in January that 58 Trump associates had been indicted for various criminal acts during his four years in office. That would fill a lot of county jails throughout the U.S. It also compares to zero indictments during President Barack Obama's full eight years in office, the supposed swamp that Trump was claiming needed to be drained.

What's such a pity is that so many people believed him.