Plain Talk: Trump could have brought us together to fight COVID-19 — instead, he's been a superspreader

"You certainly have the right to drink to your content if you wish. Yet we have laws making it illegal to drink and drive. Why? Again to stop someone from drinking in access and them getting into their car and making it into a weapon through careless driving.

"Why do we have seatbelt laws? What happens if you get stopped not wearing a seatbelt or are in an accident and didn’t have a seatbelt on? Remember when HIV was such a big concern? States created laws making it illegal, with possible harsh crimes if one knowing he or she had HIV … then went out and had sex with others, again to protect others from the person with HIV.

"Remember when we didn’t have a statewide mandate on smoking? Each community decided on its own whether or not to enact a ban. This meant people just crossed border lines. Eventually states came to know that only a statewide law would work."

Richard's bottom line is that the governor's mandatory mask order is what's needed, yet it would have so much more teeth if instead of constantly trying to thwart it, legislators would convene and pass a law enforce it.

Unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be our will these days. Tens of thousands more will die as a result. Early on, the president of the country could have rallied Americans as have leaders in other countries. Instead, he chose to be the ultimate superspreader.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times.

