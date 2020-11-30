Plain Talk: Trump could have brought us together to fight COVID-19 — instead, he's been a superspreader

The Nation's Elie Mystal put it bluntly in the magazine's latest issue:
"It didn’t have to be this way. As the United States gets slammed by yet another wave of COVID-19 — the country now has more than 12 million cases, and over a quarter-million people have died — it is important to remember that what we are experiencing now is almost entirely by choice.
"We’ve known for months how to limit the spread of the disease, but a vocal minority of Americans have chosen not to do it. And they have chosen this path of most resistance thanks largely to one obnoxious person who has used his bully pulpit to frustrate public health: Donald Trump."
The magazine's justice correspondent took aim at the outgoing president's false claims, his rallies and his "unconscionable disregard for life," claiming that Trump is the ultimate superspreader.
"Trump's anti-science sociopathy has been embraced by so many other political actors," he added. "His messaging, his culture-war-mongering have filtered down throughout our country, to our national shame."
We're seeing it all around us. Here in Wisconsin, our legislative leaders refuse to even consider any ideas to address the pandemic, and during a week when 104 Wisconsin citizens died in a single day, a Trump-supporting conservative law firm ran to its favorite legal pals at the state Supreme Court to end safety precautions put in place by Dane County and Madison leaders.
It has been astounding to watch and it is a national shame, as Mystal proclaimed. While Trump egged on his huge base of fans to essentially ignore the virus — downplaying masks and failing to require social distancing or mask wearing at his massive rallies — millions more followed his lead to ignore pleas to not travel during Thanksgiving, packing airport terminals as if we had no cares in the world.
It leads me to wonder if we can ever come together again like we did as American citizens to fight and win a world war or respond to a terrorist attack.
Earlier this month, reader Richard Block from Clintonville sent me an email that I believe says it all. He noted what he calls the silly debate over a simple thing like wearing a mask, with millions claiming it's their constitutional right not to do so. Here are excerpts from his email:
"Here is what I think seems to be missing from this debate, nor have I heard anyone talk about it. No one is trying to stop an individual from their right to smoke, but then why do we have state laws making it illegal to smoke in public places, like restaurants and bars, etc.
"It isn’t to protect the smokers. It is to protect the workers and customers from secondhand smoke. Why do we have laws requiring children to be vaccinated? Again, it's not only to protect the individual but to better protect those who for some reason can’t be vaccinated. Looking out for your neighbor.
"You certainly have the right to drink to your content if you wish. Yet we have laws making it illegal to drink and drive. Why? Again to stop someone from drinking in access and them getting into their car and making it into a weapon through careless driving.
"Why do we have seatbelt laws? What happens if you get stopped not wearing a seatbelt or are in an accident and didn’t have a seatbelt on? Remember when HIV was such a big concern? States created laws making it illegal, with possible harsh crimes if one knowing he or she had HIV … then went out and had sex with others, again to protect others from the person with HIV.
"Remember when we didn’t have a statewide mandate on smoking? Each community decided on its own whether or not to enact a ban. This meant people just crossed border lines. Eventually states came to know that only a statewide law would work."
Richard's bottom line is that the governor's mandatory mask order is what's needed, yet it would have so much more teeth if instead of constantly trying to thwart it, legislators would convene and pass a law enforce it.
Unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be our will these days. Tens of thousands more will die as a result. Early on, the president of the country could have rallied Americans as have leaders in other countries. Instead, he chose to be the ultimate superspreader.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
