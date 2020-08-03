Plain Talk: Trump and his allies sow seeds of doubt with mask misinformation

Donald Trump now claims that he's in favor of American citizens wearing masks.

But, as we saw once again last week, he and his pitiful son Donald Trump, Jr., continue to stoke people's animosity to the idea.

Junior got his hands slapped by Twitter after he shared a video which included misleading and false claims about the coronavirus pandemic. His father has also retweeted it.

The video alleges that Dr. Anthony Fauci had "suppressed" the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus. The senior Trump, of course, has touted the drug as a treatment for the coronavirus, even though the Food and Drug Administration determined in June that the drug is "unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19."

The doctor quoted in the video, Stella Immanuel, claimed that wearing a mask is unnecessary, contradicting widely accepted medical advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She also claimed, without evidence, that there is a "cure for COVID," which, of course, is a lie.