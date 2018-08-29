It's been little more than eight months now, but we're already seeing yet more proof that trickle-down economics doesn't work. Never has, never will.
Remember last December when Donald Trump, Wisconsin's own Paul Ryan and the Republican majorities in Congress all assured Americans that cutting corporate tax rates from 35 to 21 percent, lowering the percentage on the upper-income brackets and allowing a cut-rate tax to induce corporations to return money stashed offshore would magically result in an economic boon for average workers?
We were assured that all that extra money in the hands of wealthy individuals and corporations would trickle down to fatten the paychecks of the struggling middle class, that the typical American family would earn between $3,000 and $7,000 more a year.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, another of Trump's sorry Cabinet picks, predicted at the time that not only would the tax plan pay for itself, it would lower the national debt.
House Speaker Ryan hailed the passage of the tax cut as his ultimate legislative achievement. And his fellow congressional Republicans said amen.
Here we are near the end of August, a little more than two months before the 2018 mid-term elections, and those same Republicans aren't talking much about that anymore. Ryan still maintains the new tax law is his crowning achievement, but he has decided not to run for re-election himself.
Many of the incumbent GOP members of Congress who are running for re-election aren't using the tax cut legislation in their campaigns, substituting the "evil" Democratic minority leader Nancy Pelosi as the reason not to vote for Democrats over fear that if the Dems win, she'll be elected speaker.
To be fair, average American workers' wages are up about 2.7 percent in the last 12 months, but most of that has been offset by increases in the cost of living — such as in gasoline prices, but one example of higher costs for working people. Wait until the effects of the Trump tariffs hit home to further hike the cost of living.
Many economists predicted at the time that the vast majority of the enormous tax savings for American corporations wouldn't trickle downhill to workers in the form of higher pay and better benefits, but would be used to buy back the corporations' stock.
And that's exactly what's been happening. A prime example is Apple, the first trillion-dollar American corporation and one of the country's biggest money manipulators. In a grandstanding play after the tax cut was signed by Trump, Apple announced $1,000 bonuses for a significant number of employees.
But where did most of the money go after those one-time payouts? To buy back more than $100 billion of stock from shareholders which, in turn, increased the stock's value and helped make top executives that much richer. Apple was just one of the dozens that embarked on the same path.
That shouldn't come as a surprise. It happened in 2004 when George W. Bush engineered an amnesty plan to allow corporations to bring their offshore riches back to the states. Then, as now, most of it went to buy back stocks, not to workers.
And, of course, it famously happened after the first "trickle-down" experiment under then President Ronald Reagan in the early 1980s. There were no significant benefits for the working class. Plus, let's not forget the impact that the tax cuts had on the national debt — it more than doubled it.
That's precisely what's also happening now.
Despite Mnuchin's absurd prediction last December, the federal government is on track to spend $912 billion more than it takes to fund the government this fiscal year. Tax revenue is expected to fall more than 25 percent. And Trump is proposing to spend even more on a silly border wall and hand out $12 billion to farmers he put in peril with his tariffs.
Perhaps all this would have made some sense had we been ensnarled in a recession that required big government spending to right the ship. But the Obama administration left the Trump forces with a recovering economy and record-setting months of job growth.
There was no need to give huge tax breaks to the wealthy under a discredited theory that the breaks would help America's middle class.
Some day we may have a real need to inject money into our economy, but Trump and his fellow Republicans have already squandered that chance. If you're $21 trillion in debt and it's growing out of control, where really can you turn?
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
