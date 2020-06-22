Plain Talk: Tommy Thompson will be an excellent caretaker of the UW System

The Regents, who famously excluded faculty and students from their search for a new president and then offered up only one finalist who then inexplicably withdrew, are apparently going to wait a year before trying again. Let's hope they get it right the next time with a more inclusive and transparent search.

But, picking Thompson, a UW-Madison grad himself, for the interim is a wise idea.

Thompson often chides me that during my tenure as editor of The Capital Times, we never once endorsed him in his four races for governor. We always had problems with his tax policies, his incessant push for school vouchers, and his generally conservative positions on issues important to the paper's agenda for Wisconsin.

But, when it came to the UW he was a consistent champion of the university and there's no reason to believe he won't commit himself to being an excellent steward for higher education in Wisconsin during the coming year.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.

