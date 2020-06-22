Plain Talk: Tommy Thompson will be an excellent caretaker of the UW System

Picking former Gov. Tommy Thompson to serve as the interim president of the University of Wisconsin is a good thing.
You can rest assured he'll be a good caretaker of the university he loves while the Regents try to fix their initially botched search for a new UW System president in the months ahead.
Personally, I can't wait to watch the dynamics of longtime Republican Thompson as president of the state's crown jewel dealing with the likes of perennial UW bashers like state Sen. Steve Nass and other anti-higher education Republicans who currently dominate the Legislature.
Aside from the progressive Republicans in the early 1900s who promoted and molded the iconic "Wisconsin Idea," there have been few Wisconsin governors in the state's history — Democrat or Republican — who were more supportive in building faculty, research and infrastructure to turn UW-Madison into a world class university.
As Tom Still of the Wisconsin Technology Council pointed out, Thompson supported the creation of a public-private capital program called "BioStar" that became the foundation for vital research facilities on the Madison campus that drew billions of research and tech dollars to the school.
He was also an early supporter of stem-cell research at the school, despite opposition from many of his conservative colleagues in the Legislature, and when he went to Washington to serve as George W. Bush's health and human services secretary, he increased federal funding for research, much of it coming back to Madison.
The Regents, who famously excluded faculty and students from their search for a new president and then offered up only one finalist who then inexplicably withdrew, are apparently going to wait a year before trying again. Let's hope they get it right the next time with a more inclusive and transparent search.
But, picking Thompson, a UW-Madison grad himself, for the interim is a wise idea.
Thompson often chides me that during my tenure as editor of The Capital Times, we never once endorsed him in his four races for governor. We always had problems with his tax policies, his incessant push for school vouchers, and his generally conservative positions on issues important to the paper's agenda for Wisconsin.
But, when it came to the UW he was a consistent champion of the university and there's no reason to believe he won't commit himself to being an excellent steward for higher education in Wisconsin during the coming year.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
