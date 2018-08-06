Wish I could have been there, but I understand from those who were that former Govs. Tommy Thompson and Jim Doyle were a smash hit in drumming up support for a new Wisconsin History Museum on the Capitol Square.
The two governors, one a Republican and the other a Democrat, have agreed to serve as co-chairs of the Historical Society's campaign to raise $50 million to help pay for the $120 million project, which will replace the outdated building at the top of State Street.
That building was once home to the Wolff, Kubly and Hirsig hardware and appliance store in the days before shopping centers destroyed retail in downtown Madison ("Wolff, Kubly and Hirsig, Madison's most interesting store" went the radio jingle). It was never a suitable venue for a historical society the caliber of Wisconsin's. But it has had to do for decades and the WHS staff has done wonders in crafting the displays and telling the stories of Wisconsin history in the old building.
The time has come to replace it with a building that can use today's advanced museum technology and provide the space to do justice to the society's collections.
Thompson and Doyle pumped up a crowd of around 200 of the WHS's biggest supporters at a special celebration hosted by Culver's Restaurants CEO Craig Culver at the opening of the new State Archive Preservation Facility near the Yahara River on Madison's near east side.
From what I'm told, Thompson was in his trademark cheerleading mode, imploring the longtime supporters to lead the way in raising the $50 million so that the state can release the rest of the money to get construction of the new facility underway. He pointed out how the Wisconsin Historical Society's archives contain not only Wisconsin history, but the collections of Lewis and Clark, Daniel Boone and the biggest collection of vintage Hollywood movies in the country.
Doyle talked about the importance of Wisconsin's history and the stories of the people who made and still make the state. He noted that Wisconsin has fallen behind other states in offering its people a quality, modern museum and now is the time for us all to step up.
The Sunday State Journal a few months ago did a comprehensive look at the plans for the museum, which many believe will catapult Wisconsin back to the top in honoring and displaying its history.
But it's going to require financial help from people throughout the state to make it a success. Soon the society will begin the public phase of the campaign. Hopefully Wisconsin citizens will see fit to help out any way they can.
If not, you might just hear from two retired governors.
"I can assure you that Jim Doyle and Tommy Thompson, a Democrat and a Republican, will come together and do everything we possibly can to build this world-class museum," Thompson declared.
Let that be a warning.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.