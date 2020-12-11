 Skip to main content
Plain Talk: To become citizens, immigrants must know more about the U.S. than many of us do
Plain Talk: To become citizens, immigrants must know more about the U.S. than many of us do

A supermoon glows over the Statue of Liberty, Sunday, June 23, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

There was a news story the other day that the lame-duck Trump administration is rolling out sweeping changes to the test that immigrants must take to become U.S. citizens.

The new test is twice as long as the one that has been used for decades. It will now require 12 correct answers out of 20, compared to six out of 10 that was the standard before.

There's even a few trick questions thrown in for good measure because, after all, the administration's goal is to make it as tough as possible for people from other nations to become U.S. citizens.

For example, one question changes the answer to "Who does a U.S. senator represent?" It used to be "all the people of the state," but now under the Trump administration's rewrite, the answer is "all the citizens of the state." Just in case there's any confusion.

What struck me, though, is that to pass the test, immigrants seeking citizenship will have to know a whole lot more about U.S. civics than Americans themselves know. American citizens' ignorance of their own government is nothing short of astounding.

A survey conducted by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation two years ago found that only 36% of Americans would pass the current citizenship test given to immigrants. And this is on a test that only requires applicants to get just six of 10 questions right.

Fewer than one quarter, for example, knew why the colonists fought the British. More than half don't know how many justices serve on the Supreme Court. Fully 60% don't know which countries the U.S. fought in World War II.

"It would be an error to view these findings as merely an embarrassment," said the Wilson Foundation's president Arthur Levine. "Knowledge of the history of our country is fundamental to maintaining a democratic society, which is imperiled today."

Part of the problem is that our education system has quit emphasizing civics as a requirement to get a high school diploma. That's a real problem because the Founding Fathers viewed an informed citizenry as a key to the democracy they created. If you don't know how government works and why, then how can you make wise decisions about who deserves to be leaders?

Another part of the problem is that so many of us just don't pay attention. We've gone from a nation that consumed news every day to one that seemingly couldn't care less.

So maybe we ought to be encouraging more immigrants to come to America. They undoubtedly know more about our country that many of us do.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

Dave ZweifelEmail

