Plain Talk: To become citizens, immigrants must know more about the U.S. than many of us do

There was a news story the other day that the lame-duck Trump administration is rolling out sweeping changes to the test that immigrants must take to become U.S. citizens.

The new test is twice as long as the one that has been used for decades. It will now require 12 correct answers out of 20, compared to six out of 10 that was the standard before.

There's even a few trick questions thrown in for good measure because, after all, the administration's goal is to make it as tough as possible for people from other nations to become U.S. citizens.

For example, one question changes the answer to "Who does a U.S. senator represent?" It used to be "all the people of the state," but now under the Trump administration's rewrite, the answer is "all the citizens of the state." Just in case there's any confusion.

What struck me, though, is that to pass the test, immigrants seeking citizenship will have to know a whole lot more about U.S. civics than Americans themselves know. American citizens' ignorance of their own government is nothing short of astounding.