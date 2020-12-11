Plain Talk: To become citizens, immigrants must know more about the U.S. than many of us do

There was a news story the other day that the lame-duck Trump administration is rolling out sweeping changes to the test that immigrants must take to become U.S. citizens.
The new test is twice as long as the one that has been used for decades. It will now require 12 correct answers out of 20, compared to six out of 10 that was the standard before.
There's even a few trick questions thrown in for good measure because, after all, the administration's goal is to make it as tough as possible for people from other nations to become U.S. citizens.
For example, one question changes the answer to "Who does a U.S. senator represent?" It used to be "all the people of the state," but now under the Trump administration's rewrite, the answer is "all the citizens of the state." Just in case there's any confusion.
What struck me, though, is that to pass the test, immigrants seeking citizenship will have to know a whole lot more about U.S. civics than Americans themselves know. American citizens' ignorance of their own government is nothing short of astounding.
A survey conducted by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation two years ago found that only 36% of Americans would pass the current citizenship test given to immigrants. And this is on a test that only requires applicants to get just six of 10 questions right.
Fewer than one quarter, for example, knew why the colonists fought the British. More than half don't know how many justices serve on the Supreme Court. Fully 60% don't know which countries the U.S. fought in World War II.
"It would be an error to view these findings as merely an embarrassment," said the Wilson Foundation's president Arthur Levine. "Knowledge of the history of our country is fundamental to maintaining a democratic society, which is imperiled today."
Part of the problem is that our education system has quit emphasizing civics as a requirement to get a high school diploma. That's a real problem because the Founding Fathers viewed an informed citizenry as a key to the democracy they created. If you don't know how government works and why, then how can you make wise decisions about who deserves to be leaders?
Another part of the problem is that so many of us just don't pay attention. We've gone from a nation that consumed news every day to one that seemingly couldn't care less.
So maybe we ought to be encouraging more immigrants to come to America. They undoubtedly know more about our country that many of us do.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
