Plain Talk: Times are tough, but college sports' pleas for cash fall flat

That it's a financial dilemma is for certain, but it seems more than a bit hyperbolic since most athletic departments in the Big Ten and the other power conferences will be facing the same problem.

Interestingly, longtime sports columnist for the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Patriot-News, David Jones, who has covered Penn State for nearly three decades, wasn't impressed by the Wisconsin athletic director's plea. In fact, he suggested in a column this week that it explains what is so wrong with big-time college spots today.

He noted how the athletic departments in big-time programs like Penn State, Wisconsin and all the others have grown exponentially in the past 20 years, adding positions and programs that have nothing to do with developing athletes, but everything to do with raising money.

"They are enabled by a mindset of ever-spiraling growth and obsession with revenue generation. They are in different ways both emblematic of a sports-industrial complex in which academia should not be involved," he wrote.