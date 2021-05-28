Plain Talk: Time for 'Marshall Plan' to address America's shameful poverty

Joe Biden believes that American infrastructure is much more than bridges, highways, rail, airports and sewer and water systems.
He's well aware that after decades of neglect they all need to be fixed, but so, too, does much more of what our government has neglected: investments in human infrastructure. That includes things like affordable child care for families that need to work, living wages for essential workers, investments in clean energy and money to retrain the workers needed for it, and a host of other programs to get the nation ready for the challenges that lie ahead — like addressing our shameful poverty rate.
As Anne-Marie Slaughter, chief executive of the New America think tank, wrote in the New York Times the other day, "Child care is every bit as essential as bridges."
Congressional Republicans argue that isn't infrastructure and, besides, those programs are much too expensive.
And then there are those who believe that the Biden plan doesn't go far enough, that it's time the country address the problems that have been festering and dividing the nation for much too long, contributing to widespread poverty, unequal health care and social injustice.
Three longtime advocates of attacking this inequality — retired Janesville attorney David Feingold, former Sen. Russ Feingold's brother; University of Minnesota economics professor emeritus Roger Feldman; and Rongal Watson, a Beloit College professor who teaches about racism in government and politics — have launched a campaign promoting what they call a new Marshall Plan.
But, instead of investing billions of dollars to rebuild European nations after World War II, this new Marshall Plan would be a frontal assault on America's poverty problem. President Harry Truman's 1948 plan, led by and named for his secretary of state, George C. Marshall, is still viewed as one of the most remarkable and successful programs in history.
However, the three write in a recent column, while billions of dollars were sent to Europe, America's impoverished continued to struggle within an unjust society. Soldiers who had served with distinction in segregated units were denied access to jobs and wealth when they returned from the war, for instance.
The new Marshall Plan concept would mobilize resources from all levels of government — federal, state and local — with each level doing what it can to end poverty within its sphere. Some of the funds will come from militarized and excessive police budgets, they suggest, but government alone is not the answer.
They point out that most of the nation's wealth is held in corporate and other private hands. Much of this money was made through the hard work of all people, including minorities and the working poor. There needs to be just taxation, they add, and they point to recent actions by some corporations to address social justice as a good sign that they could be persuaded to join the fight.
Ending racism is a fundamental goal, they insist, but it won't be achieved without ending poverty for people of any color.
Among the goals of the new Marshall Plan is to create decent housing for all, equitable school funding with quality teachers and supplies, a universal basic income, the enactment and enforcement of laws to reduce gun violence, health insurance and a clean environment and full voting rights for all.
Feingold, Feldman and Watson point to other national initiatives that serve as precedents to their proposal — the Progressive Era of the early 1900s that brought workmen's compensation, antitrust legislation, the women's vote and other reforms; Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal that built massive public works, established labor rights and created Social Security; and the 1960s Civil Rights movement that swept away legal segregation and opened public and private institutions to more Americans, regardless of race.
"Some think that ending poverty and racism will require fundamental changes in our society and economy," they write. "Others believe it cannot be done at all. (We suggest) that poverty can be ended with great effort, but without sweeping changes to our system."
"Time will tell what is necessary to achieve economic and social justice, but failure to try is no longer tolerable," the three conclude. "Let us raise the stakes by ending racism that for centuries has harmed people solely because of the color of their skin. Let us raise the stakes by ending poverty that persists in the richest nation on earth."
Already some 30 prominent people have joined as contributors to the idea. Their names can be found here. You can get in contact with Dave Feingold (dbf522@aol.com), Roger Feldman (feldm002@umn.edu), or Rongal Watson (watsonrd@beloit.edu).
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
