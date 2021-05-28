Plain Talk: Time for 'Marshall Plan' to address America's shameful poverty

But, instead of investing billions of dollars to rebuild European nations after World War II, this new Marshall Plan would be a frontal assault on America's poverty problem. President Harry Truman's 1948 plan, led by and named for his secretary of state, George C. Marshall, is still viewed as one of the most remarkable and successful programs in history.

However, the three write in a recent column, while billions of dollars were sent to Europe, America's impoverished continued to struggle within an unjust society. Soldiers who had served with distinction in segregated units were denied access to jobs and wealth when they returned from the war, for instance.

The new Marshall Plan concept would mobilize resources from all levels of government — federal, state and local — with each level doing what it can to end poverty within its sphere. Some of the funds will come from militarized and excessive police budgets, they suggest, but government alone is not the answer.