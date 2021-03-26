Plain Talk: Thom Hartmann is right — we should defund the Republican Party

"Most signers of the Declaration and Constitution were still alive and many were in Congress and on the Supreme Court," he notes. "None opposed the lockdown. Churches not only couldn't meet, a few in the quarantine areas were closed down entirely for much of the year."

While one of the heroes of our Revolution, Thomas Paine, wrote about "The Age of Reason," today we have "The Age of Intentional Republican Stupidity," Hartmann insists. He adds they have rigged elections by making it hard to vote, seditiously tried to overturn the 2020 election, and promoted racial and religious bigotry among other atrocities, including rewriting the tax system to screw the middle class.

So what does Hartmann, who appeared at several of our "Fighting Bob Fests" over the years, suggest be done to defund the Republican Party?

He's got many ideas, the first of which is to end what he calls "Red State Welfare." Mitch McConnell's Kentucky, for instance, gets $2.41 back for every dollar it sends to Washington, D.C., and most other red states are similar "takers."