Plain Talk: Thom Hartmann is right — we should defund the Republican Party

Thom Hartmann, whose talk show on Sirius XM radio and other outlets is considered to be the most listened to progressive broadcast in the country, is pushing a unique proposal — he wants to defund the Republican Party.
And there's precedent for doing so, he contends in a piece for the Independent Media Institute, because that's exactly what the GOP did to the Democrats when they kneecapped the nation's unions, cutting off a significant source of the party's campaign revenues.
The need to cut the Republicans' access to both private and government money comes clear, he says, when you look at how the party reacts to national emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic, "freaking out" as they scream "Freedom!" while running around maskless, "assaulting their fellow citizens with potentially virus-laden breath."
He calls the Republicans' claim that the nation's founders would never go along with preventing churches from holding superspreader events during a pandemic, like so many things GOP these days, a lie. He goes on to explain how George Washington and John Adams participated in quarantine events during epidemics in the summers of 1793 and 1798. As president, Adams ordered a lockdown in Philadelphia during a yellow fever outbreak.
"Most signers of the Declaration and Constitution were still alive and many were in Congress and on the Supreme Court," he notes. "None opposed the lockdown. Churches not only couldn't meet, a few in the quarantine areas were closed down entirely for much of the year."
While one of the heroes of our Revolution, Thomas Paine, wrote about "The Age of Reason," today we have "The Age of Intentional Republican Stupidity," Hartmann insists. He adds they have rigged elections by making it hard to vote, seditiously tried to overturn the 2020 election, and promoted racial and religious bigotry among other atrocities, including rewriting the tax system to screw the middle class.
So what does Hartmann, who appeared at several of our "Fighting Bob Fests" over the years, suggest be done to defund the Republican Party?
He's got many ideas, the first of which is to end what he calls "Red State Welfare." Mitch McConnell's Kentucky, for instance, gets $2.41 back for every dollar it sends to Washington, D.C., and most other red states are similar "takers."
"So, let's fight for a law limiting states to no more than, say, $1.50 for every buck they send to D.C. in tax revenues. Call if welfare reform!" he proclaims. "End corporate welfare that gets recycled to GOP politicians. This includes $700 billion a year to fossil fuel companies and nearly $1 trillion a year we give to Big Pharma."
"End corporate monopolies. Break up giant corporations and make America safe again for small businesses, while rejuvenating local economies," he adds.
And bring back President Dwight Eisenhower's 91% top tax rate or at least something north of 50%, he continues.
"America's strongest economy was during the 30 years from 1950 top 1980, with a top tax rate of 91% to 74%," he points out. "Progressive taxation on the super-wealthy was openly supported by Republican presidents like Eisenhower, Nixon and Ford. With that tax revenue we built highways, schools and hospitals, and put men on the moon, while the best way CEOs could avoid the tax was to use the money to pay their workers better wages."
When Ronald Reagan became president, he cut that top rate to less than 30% and the billionaires it produced now pour money into the GOP to keep it that way, Hartmann writes.
The Democrats need to get busy and find ways to make these changes, including ending corporate campaign contributions, super PACs, and limiting billionaires ability to skew our politics with money.
That's the way to defund the Republicans.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
