Plain Talk: This column is full of malarkey

You might say that today's column is full of malarkey.

The word malarkey, you may have noticed, is one that Joe Biden used frequently during the presidential campaign, going all the way back to the Iowa caucuses last year — even having the words "No Malarkey" painted on the side of his bus as he criss-crossed the state in 2019.

He used it during the last heavily-watched presidential debate on Oct. 22 to describe Donald Trump's typically unfounded claims.

"There's a reason why (Trump) is bringing up all this malarkey. There's a reason for it," Biden proclaimed. "He doesn't want to talk about the substantive issues. It's not about his family and my family. It's about your family."

As an admittedly old guy, I knew the word well. It was used all the time in those good, old days, and more than once we'd accuse each other of being "full of malarkey." That was nicer than using another often-used word.

I'm not sure when malarkey went out of vogue, but obviously it did, because younger people watching the debate were puzzled.

Laurie Wermter, a reference librarian at UW-Madison, noticed a report that a lot of people were looking up the word's meaning in online dictionaries that night.