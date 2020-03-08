Plain Talk: There's nothing alarming about Bernie Sanders

Scott Walker, apparently trying to follow in the footsteps of his best bud, President Donald Trump, tweeted the other day that Bernie Sanders is a communist.

He obviously didn't know it, but the former Wisconsin governor who was defeated by Tony Evers in 2018 was showing just how ignorant he is of the state's history.

Walker apparently never cracked the history books to learn about the political movement that his adopted state was most famous for.

Bernie Sanders is no more of a communist than the state's most revered politician, "Fighting Bob" La Follette.

Walker isn't the only one who conflates the Vermont senator's "democratic socialism" with something astoundingly radical, with "far out" ideas that stand no chance of ever becoming reality. We have a whole country full of supposedly expert political pundits, cable TV talking heads and newspaper columnists who act as if a politician with "dangerous" ideas like Sanders' never existed before. And, of course, the "establishment" center Democrats are just as blind.