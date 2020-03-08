Plain Talk: There's nothing alarming about Bernie Sanders

Scott Walker, apparently trying to follow in the footsteps of his best bud, President Donald Trump, tweeted the other day that Bernie Sanders is a communist.
He obviously didn't know it, but the former Wisconsin governor who was defeated by Tony Evers in 2018 was showing just how ignorant he is of the state's history.
Walker apparently never cracked the history books to learn about the political movement that his adopted state was most famous for.
Bernie Sanders is no more of a communist than the state's most revered politician, "Fighting Bob" La Follette.
Walker isn't the only one who conflates the Vermont senator's "democratic socialism" with something astoundingly radical, with "far out" ideas that stand no chance of ever becoming reality. We have a whole country full of supposedly expert political pundits, cable TV talking heads and newspaper columnists who act as if a politician with "dangerous" ideas like Sanders' never existed before. And, of course, the "establishment" center Democrats are just as blind.
Truth be told, the ideas advocated by Sanders have been around in American politics for a century or more. They've been in the forefront of every movement to change rampant economic inequality, a condition the country is facing right now.
Wisconsin progressives like La Follette were "democratic socialists" themselves. They weren't Democrats, but left-wing Republicans who believed that government should stop favoring the rich and powerful and give America's working people a level playing field. The establishment Republicans were appalled, just as establishment Democrats today claim to be by Sanders. They, too, attacked La Follette for being "unpleasant" and backed by rabid supporters as centrist Dems do with Sanders today.
Indeed, there has been no political movement in America's history that created and eventually won as many victories for the country's working class as the progressives did during the first half of the 20th century, eventually leading to President Franklin Roosevelt's new deal.
Here in Wisconsin, they enacted child labor laws, created state government agencies to monitor corrupt banking and insurance practices, passed the first income tax based on ability to pay, passed legislation to regulate lobbyists and forbid gifts to public officials, formed the country's first civil service system to take politics out of state employee hiring and established the state's open presidential primary, the same one in which Wisconsin voters will voice their preferences on April 7.
The 1911 Legislature enacted the nation's first workers' compensation system to protect employees hurt on the job, passed a Good Roads Act that eventually led to the State Highway Commission, and set the foundation for the state's longstanding environmental stewardship and reputation for clean government.
Enlightened University of Wisconsin leaders joined the "radical" movement, working closely with the ideas of Wisconsin's progressives, a movement that inspired and actually created what in 1935 became known as Social Security, perhaps the country's greatest legislative "socialist" achievement.
That, interestingly, was as fraught with naysayers as Bernie Sanders' cry for Medicare for All is today.
The pundits can argue whether Bernie Sanders is electable, but they are terribly wrong to contend that he's offering up "alarming" new ideas when those ideas have been the hallmark of progressivism since Bob La Follette chased the old stalwarts out of office 119 years ago.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
