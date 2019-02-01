America's founding fathers believed that the democracy they had created could only survive if the people paid attention to the affairs of government so they could make intelligent decisions at election time.
It was a major reason that most of them, most notably Thomas Jefferson, consistently advocated for public education to further the people's understanding of issues and why there is a United States in the first place, but even Benjamin Franklin was concerned whether the people would do enough to keep the government they had been given.
Today, you read stories that tell of surveys that show about one in 10 people know how many houses comprise Congress, the number of Supreme Court justices or even who is the governor of their state.
"We don't teach civics any more!" is the cry heard from many who are aghast at the lack of knowledge or perhaps, if truth be known and even worse, a lack of interest.
The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation this school year is hoping it can start turning that around — at least in our state and maybe serve as an example for others. It is sponsoring the first-ever "Wisconsin Civics Games," a contest that invited all Wisconsin high schools to join by sponsoring a team of four students to compete in five regional contests, the winners going on to the statewide finals at the state Capitol in Madison.
The teams, representing more than 30 schools from around state, have been holding after-school study on civics and government, reading and reviewing sources supplied by the WNAF and even attending local government meetings to explore firsthand how they function.
The regional contests are now here. Tomorrow, Saturday, the teams will gather in Union South at 10 a.m. on the UW-Madison campus and at four other UW campuses — Milwaukee, Green Bay, Platteville and Rice Lake. The winners of the Feb. 2 regionals will go on to the state contest to be held at the Capitol on Feb. 23.
Each of the team members will be asked questions that involve the functioning of American government, and answers will be evaluated by a team of judges. Members of the winning team at the state finals will receive $2,000 college scholarships.
The numbers participating in the first-ever contest is a bit disappointing, but will hopefully set the benchmark for wider participation in the next school year.
All of the contests are open to the public. Madison's regional includes Beloit Turner, Edgewood, Lake Mills, Madison Memorial, Necedah, Parkview and Waunakee.
Sponsors in addition to the WNA include The Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times, the Center Institutions and Innovation, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Polco.us, Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, Wisconsin Council for Social Studies, and the Wisconsin Counties Association.
