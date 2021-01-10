Plain Talk: The unmasking of the truly deplorable

So Hillary Clinton wasn't that far off when she described half of Donald Trump's supporters as a "basket of deplorables."

Her comments sparked a huge political uproar during the 2016 presidential campaign. Many criticized her for dismissing ordinary Americans as racists, sexists and homophobes. Members of her own party fumed that her comments were self-defeating during an election campaign.

Well, we saw lots of those deplorables this week as they stormed the nation's citadel of democracy, the U.S. Capitol, in an attempt to stage a coup that would keep the most deplorable of all, Donald Trump, in office for at least four more years — perhaps for a lifetime if they had their way.

While the mob was overpowering the Capitol Police, climbing the walls of the giant building and smashing doors and windows, my friend Charlie called and proclaimed that this was actually a good thing.

Good, because it once and for all revealed to the rest of America what nonstop lies and deceit on the part of a supposed national leader can do to a country and its people. Can there still be any question how Adolf Hitler was able to convince the German people in the 1930s to accept his propaganda of hate and lies?