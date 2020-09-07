Plain Talk: The United Way's fundraising campaign is more vital than ever

The coronavirus pandemic has upended so much of our everyday activities and none more so than the many nonprofits that exist to help the very people who need them now more than ever.

Many of them have relied on annual dinners, galas, charity races and other major events to help finance what they do every year to support their missions, whether it's caring for disabled kids, providing health care for the needy, dealing with racial or social justice issues or lifting people out of poverty.

So much of what has normally provided the financial support has one poof, just like that.

That's why, smack dab in the middle of this awful pandemic, the United Way's 2020 campaign is more vital than ever.

I sat down with this year's campaign chair, the UW Credit Union's Paul Kundert, and United Way President Renee Moe — via Zoom, of course — to find out how they hope to reach their $17.8 million goal during these difficult times.

Obviously, the challenges are significant, but Kundert and Moe feel they have designed a website that will overcome not being able to hold face-to-face campaign events at workplaces and the personal touches that can drum up excitement for the annual fund drive that generates revenue for 53 nonprofits and 118 programs.