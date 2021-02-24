Plain Talk: The U.S. must follow Virginia's lead and abolish the death penalty

Virginia's state government did something early this month that no one would have predicted it would ever do — its voted to abolish the death penalty.
What made the action so surprising is that Virginia has long been a leading state in sending convicts to their death. Since 1976, for instance, Virginia had executed 113 people — second only, of course, to Texas.
When Gov. Ralph Northam signs the bill that was passed by the state's Senate and then its House of Delegates — which he is expected to do — Virginia will become the first southern state to outlaw capital punishment.
"It's important that we shut down the machinery of death here in Virginia," Northam, a Democrat, said.
He noted that Virginia had come within days of executing a man in 1985 who was later cleared by DNA evidence, and the fact that those who have been sentenced to death through the years have been disproportionately Black people. Now Tennessee believes it killed an innocent man in 1986.
Interestingly, the use of legalized government murder has plummeted during the past couple of decades for several reasons, not the least of which has been the controversy that drugs used for lethal injection, for instance, result in a slow, agonizing, inhumane death. But, Americans are waking up to its inhumanity.
In 1999, Illinois was among the first states to place a moratorium on its use when evidence surfaced that several innocent people had been framed by crooked police and prosecutors. Others were executed, too, simply because juries made a wrong decision. In 2011, the state voted to ban its use all together.
It's tough, after all, to free innocents after they're dead.
Even the feds stopped using it in 2003, but when Donald Trump and his attorney general, William Barr, came along, it only figured that the federal government would resume using it. In 2020, the U.S. carried out the most federal executions ever in a single year — 13 in the last six months alone. Must have been another one of those ideas to make America great again.
And let's not forget that there would have been five more innocents put to death if Trump had had his way back in 1989. Trump took out full-page advertisements in New York newspapers that screamed in huge letters to "bring back the death penalty." Five Black teens had been arrested for the brutal rape of a Central Park jogger that incensed the city.
After they were convicted, it turned out that the rape was actually committed by another man, who finally came forward to confess after the five teens had served more than 10 years in state prison. The city wound up agreeing to pay the five a total of $41 million for their false charges and imprisonment. Trump never apologized and instead began his own killing spree while in the presidency.
Americans have had a change of heart about capital punishment through the years. Polls showed it was once favored by 70% of the populace, but they now show that more than 60% believe life in prison is a more appropriate sentence than putting a convicted person to death.
Sister Helen Prejean, the crusading nun who wrote "Dead Man Walking," noted in a recent piece for The Nation that, excluding Trump's executions, there were a total of seven state executions during 2020 — the lowest number since 1983.
"As a society, we are coming to realize that giving government officials authority over the life or death of our citizens is unwise," she wrote. "Since 1973, 173 wrongly convicted death row inmates have been lucky enough to emerge from their death dungeons after the mistakes and lies that put them there were exposed."
Here in Wisconsin, 55.5% voted in a 2006 advisory referendum to restore the death penalty which the state repealed back in 1853, five years after we became a state. Fortunately, it has never been considered since.
Joe Biden campaigned on ending the death penalty. Now that he's president, he needs to issue an executive order to do just that.
"But I hope he goes further and uses his power to commute their death sentences to life," added Sister Helen.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
