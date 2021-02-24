Plain Talk: The U.S. must follow Virginia's lead and abolish the death penalty

In 1999, Illinois was among the first states to place a moratorium on its use when evidence surfaced that several innocent people had been framed by crooked police and prosecutors. Others were executed, too, simply because juries made a wrong decision. In 2011, the state voted to ban its use all together.

It's tough, after all, to free innocents after they're dead.

Even the feds stopped using it in 2003, but when Donald Trump and his attorney general, William Barr, came along, it only figured that the federal government would resume using it. In 2020, the U.S. carried out the most federal executions ever in a single year — 13 in the last six months alone. Must have been another one of those ideas to make America great again.

And let's not forget that there would have been five more innocents put to death if Trump had had his way back in 1989. Trump took out full-page advertisements in New York newspapers that screamed in huge letters to "bring back the death penalty." Five Black teens had been arrested for the brutal rape of a Central Park jogger that incensed the city.