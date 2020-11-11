Plain Talk: The U.S. is one step closer to regaining its senses

After the voting, he once again showed his true colors and lack of character by doubling down on his aberrant behavior, claiming victory before millions of votes had been counted and demanding that the counting be stopped even though millions of Americans who had voted legally would have been disenfranchised.

He was oblivious to the fact that vote counting takes more than a day in normal times, and this one was anything but normal because of the pandemic he himself had failed to contain. He claimed that strange things happen at 4 in the morning. It was yet another stunning breach of decorum and decency, something no other president in American history has done.

But, that wasn't Trump's point. Like he's done throughout his presidency, he wanted to sow seeds of doubt, to convince Americans that the vote wasn't fair, that they had been bilked by devious people. Dividing Americans has been his trademark.

That a person of his character came so close to once again reaching the magic number of 270 in the Electoral College is disheartening. It would have marked his second election victory while losing the vote of the majority of the people — and still could, should any of Trump's scattershot lawsuits actually be successful.