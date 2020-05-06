Plain Talk: The U.S. has lost its place as a world leader

That the current crisis has been exacerbated by the administration's slow response and initial denial that we had anything to worry about is a given, but the problem lies much deeper than that. It's a result of decades of national policies that have contributed to the most unequal economy among the civilized world.

For far too long, we as a nation have bowed to the demands of the financial elite, electing to put the short-term interests of big banks and corporations, conglomerates and their stockholders over the interests of building a more just economy that includes every American, especially the welfare of the most vulnerable among us.

Health care is obviously the prime example. For nearly a century now, we've allowed a for-profit system to control how Americans get care, even if it leaves tens of millions without any coverage and costs twice as much to cover those lucky enough to have at least some protection. So now, in a pandemic, countless of our citizens are suffering.

But, that's just a piece of it. Where once we were concerned about monopolies unfairly gaming the economy, we've sat back and allowed merger after merger, concentrating power into fewer and fewer greedy hands, even among the nation's big hospitals. So now, in a pandemic, we have few places to turn to help fight the menace.