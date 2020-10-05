Plain Talk: The U.S. has gone from leader to laughingstock

Yet another visit to the "let's make America great again" promise that has done anything but.
Last week's disaster of a presidential campaign debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was met with shock and sadness by American allies and rivals alike, according to a New York Times round-up of reactions from around the world.
A sampling:
"The debate was a joke, a low point, a shame for the country,” Markus Feldenkirchen of the German newsmagazine Der Spiegel. “Roaring, insults, two over-70s who interrupt each other like 5-year-olds — and a moderator who loses all control. The trigger, of course: Trump’s uncouth, undignified behavior.”
John Sawers, a former British diplomat and head of a risk analysis firm, said simply: “My own response is that it makes me despondent about America. The country we have looked to for leadership has descended into an ugly brawl.”
Jeremy Shapiro, a former American diplomat who is now research director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, said that foreigners would probably view the debate “as another sign of the degradation of American democracy.”
The events seem bound to heighten European anxieties, said Nicole Bacharan, a French-American historian who lives in France.
"European leaders must have woken up thinking, ‘The American leadership is over, and for a while, even if Biden is elected and tried to rebuild what Trump has destroyed,’” she said.
“The truth is, the European leaders feel alone because they know that what Trump has dismantled cannot be rebuilt so quickly and so easily. As for the others, Putin, Bolsonaro, Erdogan, they must be telling themselves what we already knew: They can do everything, because the U.S. isn’t a leader anymore,” the historian added.
In Chinese social media platforms, most commenters were puzzled and amused, according to the Times.
Hu Xijin, editor of the country's Communist paper, The Global Times, said that Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden “obviously did not show an exemplary role to American people on how to engage in debates. Such a chaos at the top of U.S. politics reflects division, anxiety of U.S. society and the accelerating loss of advantages of the U.S. political system.”
In Japan, where the citizenry watches U.S. politics closely and Trump is a known quantity, the debate still came as something of a shock.
According to the paper, many were taken aback when Biden told Trump at one point to “shut up, man,” said Ichiro Fujisaki, a former Japanese ambassador to the United States. “If the president says that, everyone takes it as natural,” he added, “but for a decent man like Biden to say that is a bit of a surprise.”
And so it goes. We've gone from the leader of the free world to a laughingstock among our friends and foes alike in less than four years.
Make America great again, indeed.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
