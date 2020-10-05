Plain Talk: The U.S. has gone from leader to laughingstock

"European leaders must have woken up thinking, ‘The American leadership is over, and for a while, even if Biden is elected and tried to rebuild what Trump has destroyed,’” she said.

“The truth is, the European leaders feel alone because they know that what Trump has dismantled cannot be rebuilt so quickly and so easily. As for the others, Putin, Bolsonaro, Erdogan, they must be telling themselves what we already knew: They can do everything, because the U.S. isn’t a leader anymore,” the historian added.

In Chinese social media platforms, most commenters were puzzled and amused, according to the Times.

Hu Xijin, editor of the country's Communist paper, The Global Times, said that Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden “obviously did not show an exemplary role to American people on how to engage in debates. Such a chaos at the top of U.S. politics reflects division, anxiety of U.S. society and the accelerating loss of advantages of the U.S. political system.”

In Japan, where the citizenry watches U.S. politics closely and Trump is a known quantity, the debate still came as something of a shock.