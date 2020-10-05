 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plain Talk: The U.S. has gone from leader to laughingstock
top story

Plain Talk: The U.S. has gone from leader to laughingstock

Foreign observers note 'chaos,' 'rancor' in US debate (copy)

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

Yet another visit to the "let's make America great again" promise that has done anything but.

Last week's disaster of a presidential campaign debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was met with shock and sadness by American allies and rivals alike, according to a New York Times round-up of reactions from around the world.

A sampling:

"The debate was a joke, a low point, a shame for the country,” Markus Feldenkirchen of the German newsmagazine Der Spiegel. “Roaring, insults, two over-70s who interrupt each other like 5-year-olds — and a moderator who loses all control. The trigger, of course: Trump’s uncouth, undignified behavior.”

John Sawers, a former British diplomat and head of a risk analysis firm, said simply: “My own response is that it makes me despondent about America. The country we have looked to for leadership has descended into an ugly brawl.”

Jeremy Shapiro, a former American diplomat who is now research director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, said that foreigners would probably view the debate “as another sign of the degradation of American democracy.”

The events seem bound to heighten European anxieties, said Nicole Bacharan, a French-American historian who lives in France.

"European leaders must have woken up thinking, ‘The American leadership is over, and for a while, even if Biden is elected and tried to rebuild what Trump has destroyed,’” she said.

“The truth is, the European leaders feel alone because they know that what Trump has dismantled cannot be rebuilt so quickly and so easily. As for the others, Putin, Bolsonaro, Erdogan, they must be telling themselves what we already knew: They can do everything, because the U.S. isn’t a leader anymore,” the historian added.

In Chinese social media platforms, most commenters were puzzled and amused, according to the Times.

Hu Xijin, editor of the country's Communist paper, The Global Times, said that Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden “obviously did not show an exemplary role to American people on how to engage in debates. Such a chaos at the top of U.S. politics reflects division, anxiety of U.S. society and the accelerating loss of advantages of the U.S. political system.”

In Japan, where the citizenry watches U.S. politics closely and Trump is a known quantity, the debate still came as something of a shock.

According to the paper, many were taken aback when Biden told Trump at one point to “shut up, man,” said Ichiro Fujisaki, a former Japanese ambassador to the United States. “If the president says that, everyone takes it as natural,” he added, “but for a decent man like Biden to say that is a bit of a surprise.”

And so it goes. We've gone from the leader of the free world to a laughingstock among our friends and foes alike in less than four years.

Make America great again, indeed.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

Dave ZweifelEmail

Get the Cap Times app for your smartphone

Click here for the iPhone version

Click here for the Android version

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics