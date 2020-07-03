Plain Talk: The 'Six Triple Eight' deserves a Congressional Gold Medal

It may not be as momentous as the 244th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, but there's another piece of history — actually, African-American history — that deserves recognition this 4th of July.

In fact, Milwaukee Congresswoman Gwen Moore is hoping that she can get Congress to award an all Black Women's Army Corps unit known as the "Six Triple Eight" a Congressional Gold Medal for its overseas service during World War II.

It would be a fitting tribute if the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was so honored in 2020, the 75th anniversary of the end of the second world war.

As has so often been the case in American history, the unit of more than 850 African American women faced incredible odds, sexism and racism, as they were finally deployed overseas to clear up an enormous backlog of undelivered mail to American soldiers fighting in Europe.

Several white WAC units had been sent overseas during the war, but it wasn't until November of 1944 that the War Department approved sending African-American women. The 6888th battalion was drawn from the Women's Army and Air Forces across the country. By early 1945, the backlog had grown to an estimated 18 million pieces of mail.