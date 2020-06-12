Plain Talk: The similarities between Martin Gugino and Clarence Kailin are many

One of my former reporters — from back in the '70s when I was the paper's city editor — emailed me this week with an observation about 75-year-old Martin Gugino, the Buffalo, New York, protester whose head was slammed on the concrete after being pushed down by two police officers.

It was good to hear from John Welter, who we affectionately called "Duke" (he did, after all, resemble John Wayne). He was a prolific reporter who went on to become a successful lawyer in Eau Claire and was appointed to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board by former Gov. Jim Doyle in 2004, where he served for seven years. He is an ardent outdoorsman and now lives in Viroqua, where he is Trout Unlimited's outreach coordinator.

The reason for Duke's email was to tell me how much Gugino reminds him of the late Clarence Kailin, the legendary Madison peace activist who passed away at age 95 in 2009.

"What a long-standing advocate for change propelled by conscience!" he added.

Indeed, after reading a background story about Gugino in the New York Times this week, the similarities between these two men are many.

