Plain Talk: The similarities between Martin Gugino and Clarence Kailin are many
In this 2016 photo, Martin Gugino, right, holds a sign reading "Resist Racism," in Washington, D.C., as part of a protest over the 2014 killing of 12 year-old African American Tamir Rice in Cleveland. Gugino and others demanded murder charges against police officers for the killing. (Mark Colville via AP)

One of my former reporters — from back in the '70s when I was the paper's city editor — emailed me this week with an observation about 75-year-old Martin Gugino, the Buffalo, New York, protester whose head was slammed on the concrete after being pushed down by two police officers.

It was good to hear from John Welter, who we affectionately called "Duke" (he did, after all, resemble John Wayne). He was a prolific reporter who went on to become a successful lawyer in Eau Claire and was appointed to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board by former Gov. Jim Doyle in 2004, where he served for seven years. He is an ardent outdoorsman and now lives in Viroqua, where he is Trout Unlimited's outreach coordinator.

The reason for Duke's email was to tell me how much Gugino reminds him of the late Clarence Kailin, the legendary Madison peace activist who passed away at age 95 in 2009.

"What a long-standing advocate for change propelled by conscience!" he added.

Indeed, after reading a background story about Gugino in the New York Times this week, the similarities between these two men are many.

Kailin was one of the first Americans to volunteer to fight for Spain against the fascist forces of Generalissimo Francisco Franco who, with the backing of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in the late 1930s, fomented a coup to overthrow the country's elected government.

Franco succeeded despite the heroic efforts of the American Abraham Lincoln Brigade, and Kailin returned to Madison to spend the rest of his long life, in his trademark soft-spoken manner, speaking out for social justice and proudly wearing the mantle of socialism as he advocated for unions, health care, peace causes and a more just American economy.

But, above all, he fought racism, marching to integrate schools, fair housing laws and equal education. He pressured the Wisconsin Department of Instruction to add African American historical and cultural texts to the curriculum. He helped found the Madison chapter of the NAACP.

As John Nichols noted in Kailin's obituary, he was a classic homegrown radical who demanded the U.S. make real promise of "liberty and justice for all."

Gugino, it appears, is of the Kailin mold. Despite President Donald Trump's absurd and insulting suggestion that he may have been a wily Antifa provocateur "who fell harder than he was pushed," he is anything but.

After a career in computer science in Cleveland, Gugino moved back to his hometown, Buffalo, to care for his elderly mother. After she died, he found fellowship at the Western New York Peace Center.

Friends describe him as having a thirst for justice, and as someone who has actively participated in efforts to fight climate change, anti-war protests and actions to promote equality, including the Occupy movement in 2011.

One of his friends told the Times, "Martin is a piece of the larger story. All he was doing was going out there to fight for black lives. And that's something he should be able to do without being targeted as a provocateur."

But, not in Donald Trump's world.

He's afraid of people who, like Duke Welter said, are advocates for change propelled by conscience.

Trump, of course, has no conscience.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

