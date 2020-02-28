Plain Talk: The school will close, but Taliesin — and Wright's legacy — live on

The news signaled the end of a storied era.
The famous school of architecture founded by Frank Lloyd Wright during the throes of the Great Depression is closing at the end of June. The school's board of governors and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation couldn't agree on how to keep the private graduate school open.
But, Wisconsin's Taliesin Preservation Inc., the organization that works to preserve the historically famous home and property near Spring Green, wants everyone to know that nothing is changing at Taliesin itself.
It remains open as always. The programming and tours will continue. And there are ambitious plans to expand workshops, camping opportunities and unique dinners that promise to make experiences at the famed architect's home and property on the soaring bluff overlooking the Wisconsin River.
Carrie Rodamaker, executive director of Taliesin Preservation Inc., says that the state-sanctioned overseer of the property "remains as strong as ever."
She added that the recent recognition of Taliesin as a UNESCO World Heritage site has garnered attention from around the world.
"Taliesin also continues to be a major anchor for the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail in Wisconsin and Taliesin Preservation is committed to being an economic driver for the Driftless region as we celebrate our local farmers and artisans," Rodamaker added.
In addition to raising funds for Taliesin's upkeep, TPI members conduct the tours, workshops and special events and operate the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center below Taliesin itself on the Wisconsin River. The acclaimed buildings and Taliesin West are owned by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.
The School of Architecture at Taliesin was established by Wright and his wife Olgivanna in 1932. It has been an accredited graduate school over the ensuing 88 years that architecture critic Blair Kamin of the Chicago Tribune described as "looming large" in the world of architecture because of its "espousal of Wright's philosophy of 'organic architecture.'"
Students, known as "apprentices," achieved their graduate degrees in roughly three years. They typically divided the school years between Taliesin at Spring Green and Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona, which was opened in 1938. This year's enrollment was about 30 students.
In addition to studying Wright's architecture ideas and methods, the students lived and helped with chores at the Taliesins. Before Wright's death in 1959, the students worked alongside him and were involved with many of his famous buildings, the spiraling Guggenheim Museum in New York, for example.
Visitors and tour groups at Taliesin rarely saw the students who worked and studied in a separate drafting room, where Wright himself worked, and lived in apartments on the property.
The closing of the school has, as the Tribune's Kamin wrote, saddened many in the architecture world.
He wrote that they are saddened because "in addition to the transcendent, nature-inspired beauty of its campuses in Spring Green and Scottsdale, Taliesin was a community as well as an architecture school."
Yes, the school will be gone, but Taliesin, its beauty a result of the creativity and genius of Frank Lloyd Wright, will hopefully last forever.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
