Plain Talk: The school will close, but Taliesin — and Wright's legacy — live on

In addition to raising funds for Taliesin's upkeep, TPI members conduct the tours, workshops and special events and operate the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center below Taliesin itself on the Wisconsin River. The acclaimed buildings and Taliesin West are owned by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

The School of Architecture at Taliesin was established by Wright and his wife Olgivanna in 1932. It has been an accredited graduate school over the ensuing 88 years that architecture critic Blair Kamin of the Chicago Tribune described as "looming large" in the world of architecture because of its "espousal of Wright's philosophy of 'organic architecture.'"

Students, known as "apprentices," achieved their graduate degrees in roughly three years. They typically divided the school years between Taliesin at Spring Green and Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona, which was opened in 1938. This year's enrollment was about 30 students.

In addition to studying Wright's architecture ideas and methods, the students lived and helped with chores at the Taliesins. Before Wright's death in 1959, the students worked alongside him and were involved with many of his famous buildings, the spiraling Guggenheim Museum in New York, for example.