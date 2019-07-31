You probably didn't hear or see the story a couple weeks ago, when Donald Trump was throwing a tweet tantrum about the four congresswomen of color he thinks ought to leave the country and, as usual, commandeering front page and TV news headlines.
But, there it was — yet another report on another corrupt Trump appointee who had violated the rules. And this is the guy who claimed he was going to clean up the "swamp" in Washington.
As Norm Eisen of the Brookings Institute commented recently, "The president said, 'I'm going to drain the swamp' when he got here, and he threw the floodgates open to the alligators."
This latest story, tucked away inside national newspapers, was about the already disgraced and jettisoned Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt. Distracting attention, unfortunately, has been the method behind the madness of this uncivilized loudmouth we're supposed to refer to as our president.
While he commands the news cycles with another bizarre and outlandish tweet that every media outlet feels obligated to report, the sleaze among his appointees continues unnoticed.
The report on Pruitt came from the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office and describes how the former bomb-throwing Oklahoma attorney general replaced academic members of the EPA's advisory boards with appointees connected to industries that the environmental agency was to monitor.
The GAO reported that the administration "did not consistently ensure" that appointees to advisory panels met federal ethics requirements. Pruitt, it added, violated EPA rules that required the administrator to consider recommendations from career staff members of the agency.
Meanwhile, the report added, the percentage of academic scientists serving on one EPA panel dropped 27% during the first year of Trump's administration, Academics on the EPA's Board of Scientific Counselors dropped 45%.
Further, the report said, "EPA also did not consistently ensure that members appointed as special government employees — who are expected to provide their best judgment free from conflicts of interest and are required by federal regulations to disclose their financial interests — met federal ethics requirements."
This kind of conduct from the agency that's supposed to be helping combat climate change while heat, floods and environmental disasters rage all around us.
Yet, that's but one example of what's been transpiring under the radar during Trump's two-plus years in office. I've written about several of them here, from Mick Mulvaney's evisceration of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to Betsy DeVos' attempts to denigrate public education.
Mulvaney, a Tea Party hero who is now Trump's chief of staff, had temporarily taken over at the CFPB, but had enough time to reduce fines handed down against corporate offenders who had bilked consumers, and jettison regulations aimed at controlling the notorious payday loan scammers.
Instead of making America great again as Trump proclaims nonstop to his adoring followers on the campaign trail, the actions by the people he appoints are doing anything but.
Earlier this year, Martin Longman, a columnist for Washington Monthly, described Donald Trump's cabinet as the worst in U.S. history. It has set records for turnover. Many have quit, several more fired, only to be be replaced with new people equally ethically challenged and with baggage of their own. Even some of the originals still around — Ben Carson at Housing and Urban Development, for instance —have been accused of malfeasance that in the private world would result in criminal charges.
According to a Brookings Institute study, the turnover among the most influential positions within the executive office of the president is roughly 74% as of July 15. Although several have quit because they can't stomach Trump any longer — Defense Secretary James Mattis is an example — many have been forced to resign because they were caught in questionable activities.
The sudden resignation of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta after it was disclosed he gave sex predator Jeffrey Epstein a sweetheart deal when Acosta was a U.S. attorney in Florida occurred not before Acosta succeeded in swinging labor law enforcement management's way at the expense of working people.
Big money shouldn't fret, though — Trump will be back with another corporate toady in no time.
It all goes to show that we must not be blinded by the tweets. The real outrage is happening behind all that smoke.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
