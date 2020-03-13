You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Plain Talk: The 15 'Old People' Commandments
top story

Plain Talk: The 15 'Old People' Commandments

CHOCOLATERIAN CAFE (copy)

Two rocking chairs at the Chocolaterian Cafe in Middleton.

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

I don't know who to attribute the following list to, but it was sent to me by a fellow 1958 grad of New Glarus High School, I assume to perk up my day.

Steve Ziltner lives in California these days, escaping the cold and snow that the rest of us classmates continue to endure each winter.

At any rate, I’m beginning to appreciate these "commandments" more and more. As Steve says, most are still funny.

See if you agree:

1. Talk to yourself, because there are times you need expert advice.

2. Consider "In Style" to be the clothes that still fit.

3. You don't need anger management. You need people to stop ticking you off.

4. Your people skills are just fine. It's your tolerance for idiots that needs work.

5. The biggest lie you tell yourself is, "I don't need to write that down. I'll remember it."

6. You have days when your life is just a tent away from a circus.

7. These days, "on time" is when you get there.

8. Even duct tape can't fix stupid — but it sure does muffle the sound.

9. Wouldn't it be wonderful if we could put ourselves in the dryer for 10 minutes, then come out wrinkle-free and three sizes smaller?

10. Lately, You've noticed people your age are so much older than you.

11. When you were a child, you thought nap time was punishment. Now it feels like a mini-vacation.

12. Some days you have no idea what you're doing out of bed.

13. You thought growing old would take longer.

14. Aging sure has slowed you down, but it hasn't shut you up.

15. You still haven't learned to act your age, and hope you never will.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

Dave ZweifelEmail

Get the Cap Times app for your smartphone

Click here for the iPhone version

Click here for the Android version

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Plain Talk: There's nothing alarming about Bernie Sanders
Dave Zweifel

Plain Talk: There's nothing alarming about Bernie Sanders

The pundits can argue whether Bernie Sanders is electable, but they are terribly wrong to contend that he's offering up "alarming" new ideas when those ideas have been the hallmark of progressivism since Bob La Follette chased the old stalwarts out of office 119 years ago.

Plain Talk: There's nothing alarming about Bernie Sanders
Dave Zweifel

Plain Talk: There's nothing alarming about Bernie Sanders

The pundits can argue whether Bernie Sanders is electable, but they are terribly wrong to contend that he's offering up "alarming" new ideas when those ideas have been the hallmark of progressivism since Bob La Follette chased the old stalwarts out of office 119 years ago.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics