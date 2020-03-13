Plain Talk: The 15 'Old People' Commandments

I don't know who to attribute the following list to, but it was sent to me by a fellow 1958 grad of New Glarus High School, I assume to perk up my day.

Steve Ziltner lives in California these days, escaping the cold and snow that the rest of us classmates continue to endure each winter.

At any rate, I’m beginning to appreciate these "commandments" more and more. As Steve says, most are still funny.

See if you agree:

1. Talk to yourself, because there are times you need expert advice.

2. Consider "In Style" to be the clothes that still fit.

3. You don't need anger management. You need people to stop ticking you off.

4. Your people skills are just fine. It's your tolerance for idiots that needs work.

5. The biggest lie you tell yourself is, "I don't need to write that down. I'll remember it."

6. You have days when your life is just a tent away from a circus.

7. These days, "on time" is when you get there.

8. Even duct tape can't fix stupid — but it sure does muffle the sound.