Plain Talk: The NRA radicalized a generation of armed extremists

As the Everytown report said, we did not get here by accident. It added: "For decades, the gun lobby has not only enabled access to guns by anti-government and white supremacist extremists through its advocacy against common-sense gun laws, but has also worked to harness their fixation on guns to shore up its own political power; in doing so, the gun lobby has amplified extreme-right politics to new and broader audiences. The gun lobby’s rhetorical, political, and sometimes organizational overlap with the extreme right — from the militia movement of the 1990s to the 'boogaloo bois' of today — has yielded dangerous and, at times, catastrophic results.