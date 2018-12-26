The National Rifle Association is undoubtedly glad that 2018 is finally coming to a close.
It hasn't been a good year for the uncompromising gun lobby that considers any American who thinks we ought to enact some sensible gun laws as an enemy of the people. Plus, the NRA got wrapped up in the Russia-directed internet ads aimed at disrupting the 2016 election, a major embarrassment for the gun lobby's leaders.
It has gotten its way for decades even as mass shootings occur virtually everywhere — from schools to nightclubs, from concerts to movie theaters — by bullying weak-kneed politicians and buying off those willing to put adults and kids in danger for a few extra bucks at election time.
But, for the first time in a long time, the NRA didn't carry the day this past November. As my colleague Paul Fanlund pointed out in a recent column, support for gun regulation is now north of 50 percent and Americans now rate gun safety the third-most important issue to them.
Thanks to pressure from gun-safety people, some states have enacted stricter background checks and waiting periods on their own — more setbacks for the NRA in 2018.
Many Americans were appalled at the over-the-top tantrum that NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre threw at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference last February when he accused the traumatized kids at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who lost 17 classmates and teachers to a gunman, of being used by Democrats for political gain.
He insisted that the students, who set out on a year-long campaign to put restrictions on the now-limitless availability of guns, had become pawns of those who are involved in a "poisonous movement" to eliminate the Second Amendment.
"Their solution," he claimed, "is to make you, all of you, less free," and then he insisted they are all part of a "socialist" plot to strip law-abiding gun owners of their "firearm freedoms," reported Politico.
LaPierre's continued demonizing of anyone with the audacity to call for expanded background checks and reasonable waiting periods to purchase a gun or to even outlaw the infamous "bump stocks" that can turn semi-automatic weapons into automatic ones like the killer used in the Las Vegas mass shooting may finally have backfired.
For the first time in the years since the organization, once an advocate of responsible gun ownership, morphed into an uncompromising gun-rights lobby, political proponents of reasonable gun laws contributed more in the mid-term elections than the NRA.
Wisconsin was one example where NRA-backed candidates lost in November, including Gov. Scott Walker and Attorney General Brad Schimel. Tony Evers, Josh Kaul and the three other candidates for statewide office won their seats without NRA support.
This has obviously got the NRA squirming, at least a little bit. The gun lobby, facing a loss of membership in addition to defeats at election time, is reaching out to long-ago members to rejoin the NRA. A longtime friend of mine, Bob Hansen of Monona, who was a member back in the days the NRA focused on gun safety education and its magazine offered tips on which hunting rifles and shotguns are best, shared with me a letter he recently received from none other than Wayne LaPierre.
The letter contained all the vitriol about "gun-hating politicians, judges and media elites" in an effort to convince prospective members that their constitutional rights are in danger.
"They're attacking your freedoms in the courts. They're attacking in cities and small towns all across America. They're attacking in the states ... the media ... even in Congress," LaPierre warns.
What was particularly interesting was LaPierre's claim that they're "packing our courts with gun-hating judges," when for the past two years we've been watching Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell pack the courts with conservative, pro-gun lawyers.
LaPierre asks folks like Bob to fill out a rather slanted survey and, of course, send along membership dues.
"By answering this survey today, you're drawing a line in the sand — making it clear to politicians across America that you're not going to stand by while extremists threaten your individual liberties," the letter continues. "Your survey answers offer crystal-clear proof that if they push gun and ammo bans, sky-high taxes on gun purchases, and other attacks on your freedoms, then they risk defeat in the next election."
The kids from Florida and the millions of others who are fed up with being victimized by lax gun laws might have something to say about that nonsense.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
