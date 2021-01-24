Plain Talk: The mother of all false equivalencies

Those protests weren't aimed at overturning the results of an election, but were citizens exercising their constitutional right to influence the enactment of laws. Yes, they occupied the public spaces in the normally open Wisconsin state Capitol, but they didn't destroy public property or ransack the Senate and Assembly chambers, nor did they attack Capitol police with steel pipes and flag poles, or kill a police officer by hitting him with a fire extinguisher.

Indeed, Charles Tubbs, now Dane County's director of emergency management who was the State Capitol Police Chief in 2011, said on WKOW-TV's "Capital City Sunday" last week that there was "absolutely no similarity" between the two events.

"We had a total of 16 arrests, nine of those were people who wanted to make the record books," he told the TV audience. "And we had minimal damage to the Capitol grounds. That was due to the fact of the immediate cooperation and reaching out to all citizens, all stakeholders involved in coming to the Capitol to exercise their constitutional rights."